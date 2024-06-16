Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 With Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of memory, up to 1TB of storage, a solid camera, and the classic ThinkPad design, this detachable tablet is a premium way to get work done on the go, if you can afford its $2399 starting pricepoint. Pros ThinkPad design Intel Core Ultra chips Slim and lightweight Cons 1080p display $2399 at Lenovo

When you're looking for a great computer to use on the go, detachables are worth looking at just as much as the top iPads are, but it's tough to beat a full-featured Windows tablet like the ThinkPad X12 or the Latitude 7350. These machines blend the best of the tablet and laptop worlds.

Below, you'll find the ultimate ThinkPad X12 and Latitude 7350 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two premium detachable tablets

The ThinkPad X12 is available now, and pricing begins at $2399, scaling up depending on your chosen configuration. There aren't a ton of configurations though, and availability is hit or miss at the time of writing, so make sure to double-check if your model of choice is available for sale.

Dell's Latitude 7350 is also available for order now, and pricing kicks off at just $1789. Of course, pricing can quickly go way up, approaching $3000 for a top-end configuration. However, like the ThinkPad, there aren't a lot of different configurations to choose from.



Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable CPU Intel Core Ultra U-series Intel Core Ultra U5-134U vPro, U7-164U vPro GPU Intel Arc integrated Integrated Display (Size, Resolution) 12.3 inches, 1920x1280 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-reflective, 500 nits, 100% sRGB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SED Battery 42Whr 46.5Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio combo jack, Nano SIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, nano-SIM (optional), SmartCard reader (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Dimensions 11.15 x 8.01 x 0.37 inches (283.3mmx203.5mmx14.5mm) with keyboard 11.53 x 8.19 x 0.35 inches (292.9mm x 208mm x 8.9mm) Speakers Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Dual stereo

Design and display

Similar detachables, different designs

Close

As tablets, both of these are pretty similar in design. Although, as is traditional for ThinkPads, the ThinkPad has some harder angles and sharper edges for a slightly more industrial feel than the softer, curvier Latitude. Either way, both look and feel like premium devices.

In terms of weight and size, the Latitude is slightly larger and heavier at 1.76 lbs (vs. 1.67 lbs), but there isn't much difference between the two. Both tablets are still entirely portable and aren't nearly as big and heavy as some laptops can get, so you won't have to worry about transporting them around.

For display, both have IPS panels, but the Latitude sports a 13-inch screen whereas the ThinkPad has a 12.3-inch screen. The ThinkPad is also lower resolution at 1920x1280, whereas the Latitude runs at 2880x1920. Neither manage to pack in 120Hz support, unfortunately.

For webcam, the ThinkPad has a 5MP cam, and the Latitude's is 8MP. Both are much better than a standard 1080p cam, so you likely won't have quality issues either way, but the Latitude certainly has the better all-around webcam.

In general, thanks to a higher-resolution display as well as a better camera, the Latitude pulls ahead of the ThinkPad when it comes to design and display.

Winner: Dell Latitude 7350

Hardware and performance

Core Ultra chips everywhere

Source: Dell

There's a lot of overlap with hardware in these machines, so performance is going to be similar.

Both feature up to 1TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM, while they both can be kitted with Intel Core Ultra 134U or 164U chips. These may not be nearly the most powerful computers out there, but they can handle most applications and everyday tasks easily. However, don't expect to be playing many games or video editing on these computers, especially without dedicated GPUs.

Put simply, you can expect very similar performance out of these computers, and for most folks, they'll be plenty fast enough. Accordingly, that makes the hardware and performance category here a tie, meaning there are no bad choices. Altogether, not much to complain about.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

Should get you through the day

We haven't tested these computers just yet, but there are some takeaways to keep in mind.

Considering these computers have the same chips and very similarly-sized batteries, battery life is going to be quite similar. Lenovo estimates the ThinkPad can last for an entire workday of video playback, so we'd expect that with light usage, you probably won't need to charge it on an average day out of the house, but that will definitely vary depending on your use case.

That said, with the same chips and similar batteries, battery life is going to be a draw here.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Latitude 7350

Just barely edges out the competition

Thanks to a better webcam, higher-resolution display, and lower starting price point, the Latitude pulls ahead of the ThinkPad, but it's still a very close call. That doesn't mean there aren't reasons to prefer the ThinkPad, though, especially since these machines are so similar.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable Winner This Latitude tablet from Dell sports Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a very impressive 8MP camera. Plus, pricing for this tablet kicks off at just $1789, which isn't nearly as expensive as premium Windows tablets can get. $1789 at Dell

If you find a ThinkPad on sale, for example, that's a great reason to pick one up. Or perhaps you prefer the ThinkPad design and trust the brand's reputation for reliability. Besides, you may not care about a better webcam or higher-resolution display on the Latitude. Since both are quality devices, it may come down to personal preference.