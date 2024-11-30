When you think of a ThinkPad, an old business laptop might come to mind. However, in 2024, Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup is expansive and includes a variety of different laptops, form factors, and price points. Sure enough, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is the latest version of the brand's convertible business laptop, which receives Intel Core Ultra processors and not much else. That makes it faster than the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 4, but identical in most other ways.

To get a ThinkPad with a touchscreen and a 2-in-1 form factor, you'll have to pay a premium. Even the discounted $1,500 price of the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 feels light considering that its performance is closer in line with the best laptops in the $1,000 range. The thing is, there's nothing else quite like this laptop on the market. If you need a ThinkPad with a touchscreen, pen support, and custom configuration options like 4G LTE support, the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 stands alone.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us an X13 2-in-1 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Convertible business laptop Lenovo 13.3-inch ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 8 / 10 $1562 $2739 Save $1177 Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is a convertible business laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra platform. It includes everything ThinkPads are known for, down to the keyboard layout and iconic TrackPoint. On top of that, there's a stowable pen that comes in handy if you want to use this laptop in tablet mode. Pros New Intel Core Ultra processors

Thunderbolt 4 support

Optional upgrades to Wi-Fi 7, 4G LTE, and more Cons Intel Core Ultra lags behind AMD and Qualcomm in performance

Expensive $1562 at Lenovo

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 received an update this year to its fifth generation, where it was upgraded to feature Intel Core Ultra processors. Otherwise, the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is very similar to the previous Gen 4 revision, which brought a more significant design overhaul. My ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 review unit came equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. That configuration is available on Lenovo's website for around $1,500 at the time of publishing, but its official retail price is advertised as roughly $2,700.

Lenovo 13.3-inch ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Display type IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, 300 nits, 60Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3-inch, 1920x1200 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400MHz (Soldered) Storage 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal Battery 3 Cell Li-Polymer 41Wh Charge speed 65W Ports 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4, USB 40Gbps, power delivery 3.0 / DisplayPort 2.1) 2 x USB-A (USB 5Gbps) HDMI 2.1 (supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz) Headphone / mic combo Optional: Nano SIM Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP RGB+IR with Dual Microphone and Privacy Shutte Cellular connectivity Optional: 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 AX vPro Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 (Windows 10) or Bluetooth 5.3 (Windows 11) Form factor Convertible Dimensions 0.65″ x 11.88″ x 8.46″ Weight 2.66lbs Speakers 2 x speakers Colors Black Pen compatibility Lenovo integrated pen, garaged Expand

Design and ports

It's not about the design, it's about what you can put inside

Close

It's always impressive to me that Lenovo manages to make modern ThinkPads incredibly versatile devices while preserving the brand's iconic design language. Even though this is a convertible laptop with an internally-housed pen, you wouldn't know that at first glance. Instead, this laptop looks like any other ThinkPad, with a black chassis and a compact build. At a time when most laptop screens are exceeding 14 inches in size, the 13.3-inch ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is like a breath of fresh air.

At a time when most laptop screens are exceeding 14 inches in size, the 13.3-inch ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is like a breath of fresh air.

The ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 measures 0.65 x 11.88 x 8.46 inches and weighs under three pounds, and that makes it a surprisingly thin-and-light convertible business laptop. While it might feel strange to do for the first time, the convertible nature of this ThinkPad means that it has a touchscreen you can use in laptop mode or tablet mode. Simply flip the display all the way around to use it like a tablet, prop it up like a tent for easy watching or gaming, or lay it flat to annotate documents or draw with the optional Lenovo stylus.

Some people love convertible laptops, others hate them. I think they're somewhere in between a gimmick and an essential feature. Having a touchscreen is useful and the versatility of a 2-in-1 is unmatched, but the thickness of a laptop and its built-in keyboard makes it less usable as a tablet. Plus, the more you use the touchscreen, the more you'll have to clean it. Of course, this will be nothing new for people familiar with the last-gen ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 4 (previously using the Yoga name), since the new model is just a spec bump. In terms of ports, the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 has everything you need. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which are always appreciated on Windows laptops. On top of that, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.1 port supporting displays up to 4K at 60Hz. Finally, there's a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. Optional configurations include the inbuilt Lenovo stylus and a nano SIM tray.

Keyboard and trackpad

The keyboard is solid for its size, and features ThinkPad staples

The 13.3-inch size of the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 might make the keyboard, trackpad, and palmrest area feel cramped for those who have already extensively used bigger laptops. However, I found this laptop's keyboard and trackpad to be quite good, even if ThinkPad layouts take some getting used to. The trackpad is responsive, there are physical left and right-click buttons, and we can't forget about the iconic TrackPoint. In terms of key travel, there's a good amount of it, and the keycaps have a soft-touch feel.

I found this laptop's keyboard and trackpad to be quite good, even if ThinkPad layouts take some getting used to.

Like any ThinkPad, the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 has the TrackPoint, a circular nub that can be used as a pointing device and much more. Using the TrackPoint over the trackpad just didn't make sense to me, but I did enjoy the quick menu you can open with it.

Essentially, you can use the TrackPoint to open a quick menu of four commonly-used options that can be accessed from anywhere with the double-press of the nub. It turns what could be an unused element of the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 for some into a useful macro, and I love it.

Related Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 review: Powerful, portable performer, provided you're plugged in Lenovo's powerful and surprisingly portable 16" P1 Gen 7 Mobile Workstation is still held back by one frustrating compromise

Display

A solid touchscreen with decent color accuracy and pen support

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 features a matte display that feels great to use whether you're using your finger, a stylus, or the trackpad. It uses a 13.3-inch display panel that is similar to those we've seen on other Lenovo laptops before. The screen is an IPS panel with a supported brightness of 300 nits, a 1920x1200 resolution, and decent color accuracy. Lenovo claims full coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and that's something we confirmed in our display testing of the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5.

Close

The ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 indeed covers 100% of the sRGB color space, and there's a slight dropoff in accuracy after that. This laptop screen supports 75% of the NTSC, 80% of the AdobeRGB, and 83% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. While maybe not perfect for color-accurate work, these results are more than enough for basic productivity work, which this business convertible is aimed at.