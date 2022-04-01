Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Lenovo recently introduced the latest refresh of the ThinkPad X13 laptop, aptly called the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3. Like most other laptops being introduced this year, this one is powered by 12th-generation Intel vPro processors, and you also have the option to get AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 processors if you prefer those. It also comes with an optional Full HD webcam with Windows Hello support, a 16:10 display, and other specs that make it a great business laptop.

If you’d like to know everything there is to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up specs, price, release date, and more, and you can check it all out below.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 Operating system(s) Windows 11 Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro

Up to AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated)

AMD Radeon 600M graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.3-inch, 16:10, up to Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), 400 nits, Dolby Vision Touch, Privacy Guard options available

Audio Dolby Audio speaker system

Microphones with Dolby Voice Webcam Up to Full HD 1080p + IR webcam with privacy shutter Security Fingerprint reader (optional)

IR camera (optional)

Tile ready (Intel models)

Secured-core PC Battery 41Whr battery (up to 11.5 hours)

54.7Whr battery (up to 15.5 hours) Ports Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) AMD: 1 x USB4 (Type-C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type-C)

1 x USB4 (Type-C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type-C) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 4G LTE Cat16

Colors Villi Black

Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) 305.8 x 217.56 x 18.1 mm (12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 in) Weight Starts at 1.19kg (2.62 lb) Starting price $1,119 (AMD) / $1,179 (Intel)

When is the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 release date?

Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 in mid-March, but the official release is only happening a few months later. Both the Intel and AMD-powered models are planned to launch at some point in June 2022, so you’ll still have to wait a bit longer.

When they do launch, there’s also a good chance you won’t be able to get any configuration you want right away. It’s common for laptops to launch in a few select configurations at first, which makes it easier for the company to respond to customer demand. New configurations will roll out over time, and eventually you should also be able to fully configure your laptop with the specs you want. It could take a few weeks after the initial launch for all the models to be available.

Part of the reason for this has to do with supply shortages that are affecting many aspects of the technology world right now. Meeting demand is increasingly difficult, so a slow rollout of different configurations allows companies to ensure they have the components needed for the models that are available.

What will be the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3?

The starting price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is different for the AMD and Intel models. The AMD variant will start at $1,119, while the Intel version will start at $1,179. However, that won’t necessarily be the price of the first omdels that are available. As we’ve mentioned, only some models are likely to be avaialble at the initial launch date, and those are often medium to high-end configurations. If you want to be one of the first to buy the new laptop, you’ll probably have to pay a bit more.

How much each configuration will cost is hard to say, as Lenovo has only shared the starting price. Plus, Lenovo often runs sales on many of its models, so prices will likely vary a lot over time.

What we can say, based on the previous generation, is that the starting price will likely include an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 PRO processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution display with no extra features. From there, you can upgrade those specs, with the price naturally going up with each one.

What’s new

As you’d expect, a new generation of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 comes with some new improvements over the previous generation. This upgrade is mostly iterative, but there are some noteworthy changes, especially in terms of the internals. Here’s everything that’s new or improved with this year’s models.

New Intel and AMD processors

The biggest upgrade with the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is in the processors. These new models come with either 12th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series processors, and both come with some big improvements on different fronts.

Intel’s 12th-generation processors have some big changes in terms of the CPU. Intel is now using a hybrid architecture that mixes performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores. That allows for a much higher core count overall, and Intel’s mobile processors specifically have up to 14 cores (6P + 8E) in the P series, or 10 cores (2P + 8E) in the U series. While we’ve only seen early benchmarks results, the results are pretty promising, especially for multi-core performance, which seems to be much better than in previous generations. However, the integrated graphics are mostly unchanged.

On the other hand, AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processors come with some smaller under-the-hood improvements for the CPU. The big focus for these models is the new integrated GPU, the Radeon 600M. This new GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture and it delivers some big performance gains in terms of graphics. In fact, AMD says its integrated GPU is now faster than NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 discrete GPU in many games. If you want to do some gaming on the side or if you have work that requires more from the GPU, this is a big upgrade.

A Full HD webcam and better microphones

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is designed for collaboration, and for that reason, Lenovo made some improvements to the communications side of things. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 comes with Dolby Voice-enabled microphones. This is a feature designed to make voices more audible during a call. The built-in microphones can filter out background noise so your voice comes through more clearly, and they can also pick up quieter voices and amplify them, so everyone is heard clearly.

While it’s not completely new this year, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 also comes with a Full HD webcam as an optional upgrade. This should significantly improve video call quality, which has become much more important in the past couple of years.

Tile integration (Intel)

The Intel models of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 come with brand-new Tile integration. If you’re not familiar with it, Tile is a company that makes some of the world’s most popular item trackers, allowing you to locate your lost items even if you’re already far away. Typically, you’d have to attach a tracker to your device, but the ThinkPad X13 comes with the tracker built inside. That way, you can always locate the laptop even once it’s turned off, so you can retrieve it more easily if someone has lost or stolen it.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3?

As we said at the top, you can’t buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 just yet, as it’s planned to launch in June. When it does launch, the best place to buy it will likely be Lenovo’s own website. That’s where it’ll launch first and it’s where you’ll find a wider range of configurations to choose from. You’ll even get the option to configure the specific specs you want for your machine.

More general retailers, like Amazon or Best Buy, can also have certain configurations available, but they typically take a while longer to appear there. Plus, you’re limited to a handful of configurations, though to be fair, they’re usually the most popular ones. When the ThinkPad X13 is available, we’ll be sure to have a purchase link in this section. In the meantime, you might want to check out the best ThinkPads you can buy right now. Or, if you’re not committed to Lenovo, check out our roundup of the best laptops overall.