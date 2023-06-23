If you're shopping for a great new ThinkPad, don't pass up on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. This great new laptop comes either as a convertible in Yoga form, or as a standard clamshell laptop. It's also one of Lenovo's newest laptops to have gotten a redesign with slimmer bezels, an option for an OLED screen, and also the latest from Intel and Nvidia under the hood. So, if you have the device in your shopping cart and are wondering what all your options are when it comes to configurations, we have you covered. We'll be looking at how you can build your own custom ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, and ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 Yoga with all the current configuration options available through Lenovo.com.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 configurations

For the most possible configurations, you'll want to buy the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 through Lenovo.com. The website offers a "Build your PC" option which gives the most possible CPU, display, webcam, and other potions. Here are the options.

Keep in mind, we're using a $1,600 base model of the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 as a reference. This model comes with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, the standard 1920 x 1200 non-touch display, and a 720p webcam.

On the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4, we're using a $1,989 model as a reference. It comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, the standard 1920 x 1200 display, and a 5MP webcam.

CPU

There are currently four CPU options on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4. Lenovo mentioned that an AMD variant will be up for sale, but we have yet to see this on Lenovo.com. All of these CPUs are 13th-generation U-series processors, and there are also vPro options, with added security features and IT admin features. The CPUs run at 15W, and are hybrid, with performance and efficiency cores. You should have no issues regardless of which one you choose, but keep in mind Core i7 CPUs have a higher clock rate and frequency. Upgrading to some CPUs will also add 16GB RAM, as seen below.

CPU option Price Intel Core i5-1335U +$0 Intel Core i5-1345U vPro (also will add 16GB RAM) +$149 Intel Core i7-1355U (also will add 16GB RAM) +$255 Intel Core i7-1365U vPro (also will add 16GB RAM) +$475

RAM

You can configure the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 with up to 32GB RAM, and it's soldered, so you can't upgrade it later. As we often say, the more RAM the better. If you plan for some heavy multitasking, you'll want to consider adding more RAM, as it will make your PC feel slightly faster. More RAM helps with things like opening more tabs in your web browser and even handling large files and databases. 8GB is the bare minimum in 2023, so we suggest an upgrade to 16 GB. You'll get that 16GB RAM with some CPU upgrades, though, as noted above.

RAM option Price 8GB RAM +$0 16GB RAM +$170 32GB RAM +$510

Storage

You can add up to 2TB of storage to your ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4. If you add extra storage, you'll have more space to store files and install applications. More storage is a great idea if you're not planning to depend on external USB drives or online cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Drive. Storage can be upgraded after purchase, should you want to add more later.

Storage option Price 256GB SSD +$0 512GB SSD +$190 1TB SSD +$490 2TB SSD +$983

Display

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 comes with a 13.3-inch 1920 x1200 resolution display as standard. You can upgrade it to include touch, and a better webcam. If you'd like, you also can upgrade to an OLED display with a higher 2880x1800 resolution, and get a 5MP IR webcam included. The OLED display is best, for added color accuracy and great levels of contrast and brightness, however.

On the other side of things, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 comes with a 13.3-inch 1920x 1200 resolution touch display as standard. It has similar upgrades for adding features like anti-glare, anti-smudge, and low power, should you need it. There is no OLED option on the Yoga model, though.

Display option (ThinkPad X13 Gen 4) Price 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz (720p webcam) +$0 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz (1080p webcam) +$70 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 400 nits, 60Hz, Low Power (5MP webcam) +$80 2880x1800 resolution, OLED, Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Smudge, Non-Touch, 400 nits, 60Hz, Low Power (5MP webcam) +$245

Display option (ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4) Price 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Smudge, Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz (1080p webcam) +$0 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz (1080p webcam) +$75 1920x1200 resolution, IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz, Low Power (5MP webcam) +$134 2880x1800 resolution, OLED, Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Smudge, Non-Touch, 400 nits, 60Hz, Low Power (5MP webcam) +$245

Webcam

There are three webcam options on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. It's a 720p webcam as standard, but you can upgrade to 1080p, or a 5MP webcam. a 720p webcam doesn't cut in 2023, as it's extremely low-quality. 1080p is the standard, and 5MP is going above and beyond for video calls. We suggest either a 1080p webcam or the 5MP webcam, just because these webcams have more pixels, for better image quality.

Webcam option (ThinkPad X13 Gen 4) Price 720p webcam +$0 1080p webcam +15 5MP Webcam +$30

Webcam option (ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4) Price 1080p webcam +$0 5MP Webcam +$15

Other extras

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 comes with some other extra upgrades that you can add on. If you'd like, you can add LTE and 5G connectivity, to use your laptop on the go. You also can add a Fingerprint reader for more secure logins, and a Smart ard Reader. Additionally, a bigger battery is available should you need it for longer battery life. You even can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, for an additional $80.