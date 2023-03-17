Lenovo started 2023 by refreshing some of its best ThinkPad models. This means that alongside the ThinkPad Z series and the ThinkPad T, E, and L series, the ThinkPad X13 has finally gotten a significant facelift with a new Gen 4 model.

This new Lenovo laptop still comes in two forms. There is both the Yoga convertible, where you can flip the screen around, and the traditional clamshell model. Both models also got the typical generational CPU boost that comes with the yearly ThinkPad refresh. Yet not only did Lenovo boost the laptop with Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, but it also tweaked the design this year. You'll see slimmer bezels on the screen and some new color options. There's even a new OLED display option.

If you're curious about all these changes and others, we've got all the details. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 specs

Operating system Up to Windows 11 Pro CPU Clamshell model: 13th-generation Intel Core processors with Intel vPro

AMD Ryzen 7000 series Mobile Processors Yoga 2-in-1 model: 13th-generation Intel Core processors with Intel vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (Intel models)

AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD models) Display Clamshell model: 13.3-inch, 2.8K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400-nit brightness

13.3-inch, WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400-nit brightness

13.3-inch, WUXGA IPS, Touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nit brightness

13.3-inch, WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nit brightness Yoga 2-in-1 model: 13.3-inch, WUXGA Touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nit brightness

13.3-inch, WUXGA IPS Touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nit brightness, Anti-glare Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM (soldered) Up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM Battery and power 41Wh or 54.7Wh battery Ports Clamshell model: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 on AMD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Audio Jack Yoga 2-in-1 model: 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Audio Jack Audio Dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice

2 x user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio Camera FHD RGB with privacy shutter

5MP RGB + IR with privacy shutter Windows Hello IR webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Optional: 4G LTE WWAN Color and finish Deep Black

Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) Clamshell model: 11.87 x 8.45 x 0.62 inches (301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95mm) Yoga 2-in-1 model: 11.87 x 8.44 x 0.64 inches (301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4mm) Weight Clamshell model: 2.51 pounds (1.14kg) Yoga 2-in-1 model: 2.64 pounds (1.2kg)

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4: Pricing and availability

It'll be a little while before you can buy the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. It's expected to go on sale in May 2023, starting at $1,099. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available at the same time, but it'll be slightly more expensive at $1,379. All of this pricing matches up with the Gen 3 models.

The biggest difference between ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 is that the latter is fully convertible, meaning you can flip the screen around the hinge and use it in different modes. It also has an integrated stylus for drawing and inking on the screen.

There's no word yet on which configurations these devices will have, but the introductory models will likely have the Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4?

Lenovo announced four changes with its ThinkPad X13 Gen 4: a redesigned display, new color options, an option for a 5MP webcam, and a CPU spec bump.

Redesign with slimmer bezels and an OLED option

At the top of the list of changes is the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4's redesign. Lenovo has slimmed the bezels around the display, so you have more screen to work with and smaller black bars on the sides, which is great for multitasking. Lenovo has said this increases the screen-to-body ratio, but it didn't provide exact numbers.

There's also a new OLED screen option for the standard ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, which brings more improvements to the display. OLED screens produce deeper blacks and more vivid colors, helping the content on the screen come to life. The OLED model also sees a resolution bump to 2.8K, is Dolby Vision enabled, and has low blue light technology to reduce eye strain. There's even ultrasonic human presence detection on board to help stop somebody who would spy on your laptop over your shoulder.

With the slimmer displays, the weight of these devices has changed, too. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 weighs 2.51 pounds, down from 2.6 pounds, and the Yoga model weighs 2.64 pounds, up just slightly from 2.62 pounds.

New color options

Last year's ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 only came in one color, the classic Thunder Black. This year's Gen 4 model comes in new Deep Black and Storm Grey colors. This isn't the best variety compared to a MacBook or Surface Laptop 5, but it's nice to see the option for additional colors for once.

13th-generation Intel Processors and new AMD Ryzen chips

As with most product refreshes, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 features the latest chips from Intel and AMD. However, the AMD chips are only available on the standard X13 Gen 4, not the Yoga.

On the Intel side, you'll get 13th-generation Core processors on both models. There are no considerable changes with these processors compared to the last generation other than what Intel says is a 10% increase in productivity performance. The core counts are still the same, but the clock speeds are slightly up. For example, the new Intel Core i7-1370P goes up to 5.2GHz instead of 4.8GHz from last generation's i7-1280P. The X13 Gen 3 had options for Intel's U-series and P-series Core i5 and Core i7 chips, which will again be the case this year.

AMD chips, meanwhile, will get a jump to Ryzen 7000 series processors but only on the standard ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. We're unsure of the specific parts since Lenovo didn't provide specifics at this time, but it mentioned Ryzen 7000 mobile chips with Radeon 700M integrated graphics. This hasn't been confirmed in our testing, but based on what Lenovo told us, Zen 4-based CPUs like the Ryzen 7000 will bring a boost in battery life and a fix to a CPU throttling issue that plagued older AMD laptops when running on battery.

New 5MP camera

Like what HP is doing on its laptops, Lenovo has moved to include an option for a 5MP webcam on the ThinkPad X13s Gen 4, along with some of its other products. It's not standard — the FHD webcam is still an option — but it's a paid upgrade, which is still nice to see. Generally, the higher the megapixels on the sensor, the better you look on your video calls, which is especially important for a business laptop. We're not sure how much extra the 5MP camera will cost, but will update this article when we have more details.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4?

You can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 later this year in May. It's not available yet, but it'll be available first on Lenovo's website and then at other retailers. We always suggest buying from Lenovo to customize and configure your ThinkPad fully. There are other great laptops that you can buy today if you do not want to wait for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4.

FAQ

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 have a good webcam?

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 has options for two webcams. There's a standard FHD webcam, which has 1080p resolution and is above the lower 720p standard on older laptops. The second webcam option is 5MP, which packs more pixels into the video output image, making you look better on video calls. Both webcams also support Windows Hello for security, letting you log into your PC with just your face. There are no advanced features with the webcam, however, like background blur or image correction. For that, you'll need an external webcam.

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 have 5G?

No, but it has 4G LTE. Both the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 and the ThinkPad X13 Yoga are listed as supporting 4G LTE WWAN. 4G LTE speeds are close to 5G, depending on your region. If you want true 5G, and you're in a city that has 5G cellular towers, you're probably better off using a 5G capable phone as a hotspot, and then selecting it as a network on Windows.

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 have good battery life?

The battery life on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 should be great. There's an option for a 41Wh or a 54.7Wh battery, which is about standard for a laptop. Lenovo didn't provide battery estimates, but last year's Gen 3 model with the 41Wh battery had a 9.3-hour estimated usage time based on MobileMark 18 testing and a 12.2-hour estimated usage time for the model with the bigger battery. The X13 Yoga Gen 3 had a 12.5-hour usage time with a 52.8Wh battery. From what we were told, AMD has tweaked the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs with "Smart Shift" technology for optional performance, so battery life could be a bit better on these new models. But we're looking forward to testing it more to confirm exact numbers.

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 have Thunderbolt?

It depends on which model you buy. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports if you buy a model that has an Intel CPU. If you buy the model with an AMD CPU, you'll only get USB4 ports, which still have comparable speeds but lack some features. For example, Thunderbolt has PCIe signaling and unlocks the ability to use an external GPU with your ThinkPad for more intensive tasks like gaming, coding, or video editing. You'll also be able to use Thunderbolt-certified docks, SSDs, and monitors. With monitors specifically over Thunderbolt, you can connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz at once or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity. On the ThinkPad with USB4, you'll be limited to USB-C docks if you want that dual monitor support. USB4 only supports one display.

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 run Linux?

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 runs Windows 11 and isn't certified to run Linux. If you want to run Linux on this machine, you can try to dualboot it or replace Windows 11 using installation media, but with the risk of certain things like the trackpad or display not working. A much better solution is to virtualize Linux using software like Oracle Virtualbox or to run the Windows Subsystem for Linux on top of Windows 11.

Q: Does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 have a good warranty?

Yes, the laptop is backed by Lenovo's standard free one-year limited warranty, called Depot Support, which covers parts, labor, and basic phone support for hardware issues. This only covers issues from the factory and not issues of your own creation. You can extend this warranty with Lenovo Premium Care Onsite Support if you'd like to get bonus features like advanced phone support and faster repairs at a location near you. You also can get Lenovo Premium Care Plus, which covers accidental damage and gets you the fastest possible repairs. Lenovo Premium Care Onsite Support is $50 for one year or $175 for four years. Lenovo Premium Care is $85 for one year or $230 for four years.

Q: What configurations does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 come in?

We're not sure about configurations just yet. Lenovo's product page has yet to go live for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. But we have some basics in the specs table above. We'll be sure to update this post when we learn more.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4?

Lenovo lists the solid-state drive as a Field Replaceable Unit (FRU), so it's replaceable.. The RAM, however, is soldered to the motherboard and can not be replaced. You can learn more about the repair process by checking the repair guide for last year's ThinkPad X13 Gen 3. The process involves removing the screws from the bottom of the laptop, prying off the bottom lid, and then removing additional screws on the SSD. Of course, you'll have to back up your data, and have a Windows 11 installation drive handy to reinstall the operating system if you want to replace that SSD.

Q: Can I replace the battery on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4?

Yes, you can replace the battery. It is listed as a Field Replaceable Unit (FRU) in Lenovo's repair guide. You'll have to remove some screws at the bottom of the laptop, pry the bottom cover off, then disconnect the battery cable, and put in the new battery. We advise against replacing it on your own, as doing this can void your warranty if you open the laptop on your own. Contact Lenovo for battery replacements.

Q: Is the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 MIL spec tested?

Yes, most ThinkPad models like this one are MIL-spec tested. Lenovo is using the U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-STD 810H standard. ThinkPads were tested for 12 methods and 20 procedures, according to Lenovo, including mechanical shock, vibration, shipboard vibration, humidity testing, sand and dust testing, and even fungus testing. Other trials put the ThinkPad through high altitude, low temperate, and solar ration testing. You can see a demo of the tests and learn more on Lenovo's website.

Q: What colors does the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 come in?

The laptop comes in two colors: Deep Black and Storm Grey.