Lenovo refreshes more ThinkPad models with Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs

Lenovo is bringing another wave of upgrades for its ThinkPad lineup, with a bunch of models getting the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. These include the ThinkPad X13, ThinkPad X13 Yoga, ThinkPad T14s series, ThinkPad T14 series, ThinkPad T15, ThinkPad L14, ThinkPad L15, ThinkPad P14s series, and the ThinkPad P15s.

The most attractive update seems to be for the ThinkPad X13, which is now being called the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2. It includes both the new AMD CPUs and updated Intel processors. While the company has only shared details of the Intel variant at the moment, we assume that the AMD versions should also come with the same set of upgrades. The updated laptop features a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200-pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 ratio, 300-nits peak brightness, and 100% coverage of sRGB color space. The non-touchscreen version of the laptop offers better brightness at 500-nits. The 16:10 ratio display will also be available on the ThinkPad X13 Yoga.

On the inside, the notebook can be configured with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4,266Mhz and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. There is Wi-Fi 6E/ Wi-Fi 6, as well as optional 5G connectivity and NFC. As for I/O, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack. The battery is rated at 54.7Whr, which is rated for 15.5 hours of use on a single charge. Lenovo will also offer a smaller 41Whr battery which is rated for 12 hours of usage. Other features include a backlit keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel, front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, and two far-field microphones.

Other than the new processor options from Intel and AMD, the remaining models are expected to feature support for Wi-Fi 6E on the Intel variants and Wi-Fi 6 on the AMD variants. Some of the models will also be available with optional 5G connectivity. The laptops are also getting new Dolby speaker systems and security features, including Match-on-Chip fingerprint readers and human presence-detection sensors on some of the Intel variants.

Although Lenovo hasn’t shared the exact release dates for all the new laptops, the company has revealed that the Intel models will be arriving in March, and the AMD models will hit shelves in May. The X13 Yoga is the only exception, as it will go on sale in April. As far as pricing is concerned, the new ThinkPad X13 series starts at $1,139 for the AMD model and $1,299 for the Intel model. The X13 Yoga will be available starting at $1,379. The ThinkPad T-Series will start at $1,159, the ThinkPad L-Series at $689, and the ThinkPad P-Series at $1,169. You can check the table below for the pricing and tentative availability info for all updated models.

It’s worth noting that the company had recently announced a bunch of new ThinkPad and ThinkBook notebooks at CES 2021 with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Additionally, the company also updated its gaming-focused Legion lineup with the new AMD Ryzen processors last month.

Model Price Availability ThinkPad T14s i $1,499 March 2021 ThinkPad T14s $1,279 May 2021 ThinkPad T14 i $1,379 March 2021 ThinkPad T14 $1,159 May 2021 ThinkPad T15 $1,379 March 2021 ThinkPad X13 Yoga $1,379 April 2021 ThinkPad X13 i $1,299 March 2021 ThinkPad X13 $1,139 May 2021 ThinkPad L14 $689 May 2021 ThinkPad L15 $689 May 2021 ThinkPad P14s i $1,389 March 2021 ThinkPad P14s $1,169 May 2021 ThinkPad P15s $1,389 March 2021

If you’re interested in learning more about the updated Lenovo ThinkPad lineup, you can find the official release here.