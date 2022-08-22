You can get the Arm-based Lenovo ThinkPad X13s for under $1,000 right now

Labor Day is still a few days away, but Lenovo is already running some deals on its website ahead of the holiday, and there are some very good ones to take advantage of right now. Particularly, you can currently get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s – the company’s first Arm-powered ThinkPad – for under $1,000.

Indeed, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s isn’t just the first Arm-powered ThinkPad, it’s the first laptop in general to be powered by the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c Gen 3, which is by far the most powerful Arm processor we’ve seen on a Windows PC. It’s significantly better than the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, and it truly makes this a worthwhile laptop. On top of that, this configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so you have some solid specs to boot. It also has a Full HD+ touchscreen and a 5MP camera with IR for Windows Hello facial recognition. Right now, this configuration is priced at just over $1,300, but when you use coupon code XDEAL2022, it goes down to just $976.05, which is a fantastic deal for what you’re getting here.

Another highlight among Lenovo’s deals is the Lenovo Yoga 6. We reviewed this Lenovo Yoga 6 a couple of months ago and found it to be fantastic value for its price, but with the ongoing deal, it’s even more appealing. There are a couple of configurations discounted, but the most compelling one is definitely the one with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is enough to give you a great experience overall running Windows 11, and instead of the usual $939.99, it’s down to just $609.99, which is fantastic. If you want something even cheaper, a version with 8GB of RAM is also discounted to $584.99, but you have to use coupon code YOGA6OFFER at checkout.

One last highlight is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro, a clamshell laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. Specifically, this model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS, and laptops with these processors are still somewhat uncommon, so that’s great to see. On top of a great CPU, this processor includes integrated AMD Radeon Graphics 660M, which is one of the best integrated GPUs you’ll find on a Windows laptop, making gaming somewhat feasible. Plus, it includes 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2.2K display with touch support, so this is a great machine. Officially, this would cost you $1,054.99, but for $829.99, it’s that much better.

There are many more deals to be found throughout Lenovo’s website, but those seem to be the most interesting ones. However, there are a few more you might like, and we’ve rounded up a few below:

If you’d like to check out other deals that might interest you, you can use coupon code XDEAL2022 on a selection of ThinkPad X series laptops to save even more. There are also many more deals part of the “Labor Day Sneak Peek” sale, which you can check out here.