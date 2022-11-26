It may not be Black Friday anymore, but Lenovo is still slashing the price of this ThinkPad Z13, making it more tempting than ever.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 $1389.99 $3099.99 Save $1710 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 packs the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor in a super sleek design. This model also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it's down to just $1,390 right now. $1,389.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPads are the best laptops in the business space, but they don't come cheap, at least at their official price. Thankfully, Lenovo is offering a late Black Friday deal that lets you score a high-end configuration of the ThinkPad Z13 for just $1,389.99, down from its MSRP of over $3,000 (though you can almost always find it for much less than that).

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is Lenovo's most innovative AMD-powered ThinkPad yet, featuring a radically new design that's unlike any other ThinkPad in the lineup. It looks modern and fresh, but still classy, and it's perfect for business users.

It doesn't skimp on performance, either. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, delivering fantastic performance for all kinds of day-to-day tasks already. On top of that, you get a whopping 32GB of RAM, which is enough for even the most demanding tasks, and it lets you have a lot of apps open at the same time without having to wait for things to load or refresh. Finally, there's a 1TB SSD inside this machine, so you have space for plenty of documents and files. Aside from the processor, that's as good as the ThinkPad Z13 gets.

You get a great display, too, with a 13.3-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution, which is perfect for this size. This panel comes with touch support, too. And above that display, there's a Full HD webcam that's fully ready for online meetings, perfect for the hybrid work era. This is also one of the few AMD laptops to have USB4 40Gbps ports, so you can use Thunderbolt docks and take full advantage of them.

If you configure the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 with these specs right now, you'd be paying over $1,500 for this configuration (thanks to other ongoing discounts), so this deal for just $1,389.99 is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best business laptops on the market.

If you're not much of a business user, there are other great Black Friday PC deals you can still take advantage of.