ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 An updated look $1448 $2069 Save $621 The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 brings about a refreshed design and boost to the overall specs from last year's Gen 1 model with the newest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, and a beautiful new woven flax lid. Pros Classy and unique design Gorgeous OLED display More powerful CPU options Cons Lacking ports RAM is not upgradable $1448 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Our favorite ThinkPad from 2022 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is designed in collaboration with AMD, providing last year's 6000 series processors, an FHD webcam, a haptic touchpad, and a slimmed-down ThinkPad design that can now be found at discounted prices. Pros Beautiful OLED display option Haptic touchpad Very portable Cons Limited port selection Poor battery life $940 at Best Buy



Lenovo is known for making some of the best laptops for business use. In nearly any office or classroom, you are bound to see multiple versions of the iconic Lenovo ThinkPad, and one of our own personal favorites from 2022 is the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1. In particular, we really appreciated the lightweight ultrabook form factor and pleasant design paired with the powerful AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors.

However, Lenovo refreshed the Z13 in 2023 with the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2, adding a performance boost and a slightly newer design aesthetic. But is it worthy getting the newest Z13 Gen 2, or is it worth getting the Z13 Gen 1 for a cheaper price.

Price, availability, and specs

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is currently available on Lenovo's website, but is not currently in stock at any other major retailer. The base model comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7540U processor and starts at $2,069, though you'll usually find it for much cheaper due to Lenovo's odd pricing scheme. On the other hand, the Z13 Gen 1 is also available on Lenovo's website, but it can also be found at most major retailers such as Amazon and B&H. The base model comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U.



Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 CPU AMD Ryzen 7000 PRO series AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6860Z GPU AMD Radeon graphics (Integrated) AMD Radeon Graphics (Integrated) Storage Up to 2TB SSD Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 51.5Whr 51.5Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2880x1800 (2.8K) OLED display with Dolby Vision 13-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K resolution, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3 (OLED only) Camera Up to 1080p FHD RGB and IR discrete camera Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter Speakers Dolby Atmos speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone, 2x mics with Dolby Atmos Voice 2 x 2W, Dolby Atmos Colors Arctic Grey and Bronze Arctic Gray, Black, Bronze Ports 2x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x USB4, 1 x 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 (or higher), 4G LTE support Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G/4G LTE Dimensions 11.59 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches (294.4 x 199.6 x 13.99mm) 11.59x7.86x0.55 inches (294.4x199.6x13.9mm) Weight 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg) 2.63 pounds non-touch, 2.78 pounds touch

Design

An even more refreshed ThinkPad

In our review of the Z13 Gen 1, we praised the Z13 as the "sexiest ThinkPad in history." At the time of our Z13 review, the Z13 was one of the biggest changes to the ThinkPad look. It came with a bronze frame and black vegan leather top, giving the ThinkPad a much-needed dose of style.

The Z13 Gen 2 takes the Z13's re-design and goes even further.

Lenovo has further looked to reduce its strain on the environment with an even greener laptop, with the top cover being made of flax and a 75% recycled aluminum body. The flax gives the top lid of the Z13 Gen 2 an almost wooden look, and I personally think it's the best ThinkPad design of all time.

As you may have expected, there's not much difference between the Z13 Gen 2 and its predecessor regarding build quality and portability. Lenovo has kept the thickness of the Z13 Gen 2 the exact same as its predecessor, while both laptops weigh 2.62 lbs on their respective base models.

The first Z13 delivered a new touchpad, which finally got rid of the old ThinkPad buttons above the touchpad. In our review, we found the keyboard to be comfortable, with a good travel distance and depth between keys. Both laptops still include the age-old TrackPoint, sitting in between the G, H, and B keys.

The Z13 Gen 2 hasn't changed anything on the touchpad too much, but there is a new TrackPoint menu. Now, when you double-tap on the TrackPoint with a Z13 Gen 2, customizable menu cards pop up. You can also use the TrackPoint to mute the microphone or to select audio device settings. We were hoping to see some additional ports to the Z13 Gen 2, but it comes with the same ports as the Z13 Gen 1: two USB4 ports in addition to a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Display

Same for both, with an OLED option

There's no difference between the base model screens of the Z13 Gen 2 and Z13 Gen 1. All models of the Z13 feature a 13.3-inch IPS or OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Both laptops feature touchscreen configurations, and all displays rate at up to 400 nits peak brightness.

However, I recommend the OLED option for either edition of the Z13, as it provides deeper blacks, brighter and more vibrant colors, and a better contrast ratio. You also get 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum with the OLED editions, so it's a great value display for a creator.

Above the display on both models there is a 1080p webcam, which we appreciate on an ultrabook. If you want to use Windows Hello, however, you'll have to upgrade the base model to a model with the Windows Hello IR webcam on either laptop. They also both feature an electronic privacy shutter, and the performance at 1080p is ideal for video chatting at work.

Performance

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 takes the lead with AMD 7000 series processors

At its base level, the Z13 Gen 2 comes with a Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U processor, which has six cores, 12 threads, and 4.9GHz turbo speeds. You can also purchase the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 with a Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor, which features eight cores, 16 threads, and a turbo speed of 5.1GHz.

The Z13 Gen 1 is a step down in terms of its Ryzen processors. The Ryzen 6000 series is still powerful, but its power comes at the cost of battery life. In benchmarking tests, you'll see it beat out its Intel counterparts, but you'll want to be connected to power to get the most out of these processors.

The Z13 Gen 2 brings about the largest difference from its predecessor with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Z13 Gen 2 just yet, in our hands-on review of the Z13 Gen 1, we noted that battery life wasn't great. Our editor-in-chief Rich Woods could only get 245 minutes, so just a bit over four hours before needing a re-charge. We hope that these numbers will improve with the 7000 series processors, but until we can review the Gen 2 itself, we will have to assume that battery life probably won't be too different/

Which is right for you?

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is an incredible machine. I love the new flax-fiber design and the efficiency boost from the new AMD 7000 series processors. It offers the same display as the prior generation, and both keyboards and touchpads seem to be identical. It's not a big change, but it might be worth upgrading for the new design and improved chipsets.

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 Editor's Choice $1448 $2069 Save $621 The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 brings minor changes over last year's Gen 1 model, but there are the newest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs under the hood, along with the option for a new flax lid. $1448 at Lenovo $1380 at B&H

If you need a powerful machine at a great price right now though, you can't go wrong with the Z13 Gen 1 at clearance prices. It's similar enough to the Gen 2 that you aren't missing out on much, especially if the design aesthetic doesn't matter that much to you. It's a capable business machine and you can pick it up for under $1,000, depending on the sale.