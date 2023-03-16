The best Lenovo ThinkPad with AMD CPUs is getting even better. Lenovo announced refreshed ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 models in March, and though these laptops aren't seeing that many changes, they do still look quite promising.

These new, great Lenovo laptops sport the latest AMD chips under the hood, and the Z13, in particular, has a new type of renewable material on the lid. The ThinkPad Z16 also has some new functionality on the TrackPoint that makes it more useful than before.

These new laptops won't be coming out until July and August, so if you're wondering about the specifics, we've got them all right here for you. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 specs

Operating system Up to Windows 11 Pro CPU Latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD models)

Optional AMD Radeon 6550M dGPU on ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 Display ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: 13.3-inch, WQXGA 2.8K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nit brightness, Touch option

13.3-inch, WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nit brightness, Touch option ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: 16-inch, WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nit brightness, Touch option

16-inch, WQUXGA, 4K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nit brightness, Touch option Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM Battery and power ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: 51.5Wh with support for rapid charge ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: 72Wh with support for rapid charge Ports ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: 2 x USB 4

1 x Audio Jack ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: 2 x USB 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x Audio Jack SD Card Reader Audio 2 x speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice Camera FHD RGB + IR with e-shutter

FHD Hybrid with e-shutter Windows Hello IR webcam optional Connectivity ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Optional: 4G LTE WWAN ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Color and finish ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: Flax Fiber Bronze

Aluminum Arctic Grey ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: Arctic Grey Size (WxDxH) ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: 11.59 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches (294.4 x 199.6 x 13.99mm) ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: 13.95 x 9.3 x 0.62 inches (354.4 x 237.4 x 15.8mm) Weight ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2: 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg) ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2: 3.99 pounds (1.81 kg)

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2: Pricing and availability

These laptops are coming out at different points this summer. The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will be available starting in July 2023 at $1,249, while the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available starting August 2023 at $1,749. These prices are similar to last year's models. Lenovo didn't provide details on which models this introductory pricing is for, but it's likely the base models.

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2?

The differences between the original ThinkPad Z13 and Z16s and the new Gen 2 models come down to three things. You'll get the expected specification bumps to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and up to 64GB Dual Channel RAM. On the Z13 Gen 2, a new color option for the top lid includes recycled materials. Then, over on the Z16 Gen 2, the TrackPoint Quick Menu will get new functionality, though it is exclusive only to this model.

Spec bumps to the AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

The most significant changes on the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are on the inside. Lenovo has bumped the CPUs to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs. Lenovo didn't provide the specific chip parts, but we know these new CPUs are based on the new Zen 4 architecture. The company also mentioned that you could expect a 50% jump in CPU performance and a 30% jump in integrated graphics performance, but we have yet to test a laptop with these CPUs to verify those claims. We expect to see more laptops with these Zen 4 AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs roll out later this year, so we'll be able to test them then.

These CPUs also use Smart Shift technology, so combined with the new option for up to 64GB Dual channel RAM, the laptops are set to throttle up or throttle down the CPU or GPU based on application needs for optimal performance. Again, we'll verify these claims when we get our hands on the device.

A new cover on the Z13 Gen 2 that uses woven Flax material

To reduce the strain that Lenovo puts on the environment and create a greener laptop, the new ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 has an option for a special top cover made of woven Flax material collected from harvesting flax plant fibers. The way the material is woven and bonded into the lid makes each Z13 Gen 2 look unique. The lid also uses 75% recycled aluminum to reduce the laptop's environmental impact further.

New TrackPoint menu on the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2

The final new feature specific to the Z16 Gen 2 relates to the TrackPoint menu. When you double-tap on the TrackPoint, you'll see customizable menu cards. You can mute the microphone or select battery and audio device settings. This adds extra functionality to the TrackPoint nub and might get you to use it more against the haptic trackpad.

When can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2?

You can buy the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 in July and the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 in August. The Z13 Gen 2 starts at $1,249, and the Z16 Gen 2 starts at $1,749. You can buy both through Lenovo.com first, where you can fully customize the laptops with extra RAM, storage, and different CPU options. Until then, Lenovo has other great laptops you can check out and buy today.

FAQ

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 have a good webcam?

Yes, both laptops have a 1080p webcam, which is better than the 720p standard on cheaper budget laptops. Just note that Windows Hello isn't standard. You'll need to pay for an upgrade to the Windows Hello IR webcam. Both webcams have an electronic shutter, so you can turn them off and block them from being used. If you're looking for a webcam with better quality, you can buy an external webcam. There are many great external webcams that also have Windows Hello support.

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 have 5G?

No, but there is a 4G LTE option on the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2. The ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 doesn't have an LTE option. If you want faster and true 5G speeds, you can use your phone as a hotspot. Just turn on the feature and then select it as a network on Windows. If your carrier offers it, you might also want to consider a 5G hotspot device, though it'll cost you more on your monthly bill.

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 have good battery life?

The battery life on the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 should be about the same as last year's model, though it's unclear if the new Zen 4 architecture with Smart Shift technology could boost the numbers a bit. The Z13 Gen 2 has a 51.5Wh battery, and the Z16 Gen 2 has a bigger 72Wh battery, and the sizes are unchanged. As a reference, during our review period, we got to about eight hours on last year's Z16 model and five hours on the Z13. We're looking forward to a review unit to test the Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 a bit more.

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 have Thunderbolt?

No, these are AMD-powered laptops, so there's no Thunderbolt. Instead, the laptops have USB4, which has a 40Gbps bandwidth similar to Thunderbolt. This means you won't be able to connect to dual monitors with just a single USB-C cable and won't be able to enjoy external GPUs. You can, however, purchase a USB-C docking station that'll let you connect to multiple displays.

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z1 and Z16 Gen 2 run Linux?

Not officially since these laptops are certified to run Windows 11. You can try to dual-boot Linux or replace Windows with Linux, but you'll run into compatibility issues, and things like the display or trackpad might not work correctly. We suggest installing Linux on a virtual machine on Windows or using the Windows Subsystem for Linux instead.

Q: Do the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 gen 2 have a good warranty?

The laptop comes with Lenovo's standard free one-year limited warranty called Depot Support. This covers parts, labor, and basic phone support for hardware issues. You can extend this warranty with Lenovo Premium Care Onsite Support, which gets you bonus features like advanced phone support and faster repairs at a location near you. There's also Premium Care Plus, which covers accidental damage and gets you the fastest possible repairs. Lenovo Premium Care Onsite Support is $50 for one year or $175 for four years. Lenovo Premium Care is $85 for one year or $230 for four years.

Q: What configurations do the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 come in?

We're unsure of this since Lenovo's product pages have yet to go live.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage?

You can replace the SSD, but not the RAM. Lenovo has a repair guide that you can follow for this, but replacing the SSD on your own could void your warranty. You'll need to remove several screws at the bottom of the laptop, remove the feet, and then pry the bottom cover of the laptop off. The SSD will be right under that cover, but keep in mind that you'll have to have installation media for Windows 11 ready, so you can reinstall the operating system. A new SSD won't have an OS installed on it.

Q: Can I replace the battery?

Yes, you can replace the battery. Lenovo details the process in a repair guide. However, doing so might void your warranty, and we suggest only replacing the battery through Lenovo's customer support lines. If you accept the risks, you can remove the screws from the bottom of the laptop, then unplug the battery, remove the screws holding it into place, and then place the new battery in. When finished, plug back in the cable and replace the screws and the bottom cover, and ensure you charge up your laptop.

Q: Is the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 MIL spec tested?

Yes. Lenovo ensures that this ThinkPad was tested using the U.S. Department of Defense’s MIL-STD 810H standards. If you're not familiar, that standard requires several intensive rounds of testing to be completed on the laptop. These include mechanical shock, vibration, shipboard vibration, and humidity testing. In even more intense tests, Lenovo puts the ThinkPads through tests at high altitudes, low temperate, and through solar ration. The full details are available on Lenovo's website.

Q: What colors do the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 come in?

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 comes in Flax Fiber Bronze and Aluminum Arctic Grey. The ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 comes in just Arctic Grey.