Ahead of this year's Mobile World Congress, or MWC, Lenovo has announced a wide-reaching refresh of its ThinkPad lineup. Multiple laptops, including the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16, the T series, and more are getting updated, some with completely new designs. Lenovo also introduced a couple of new IdeaPad laptops.

The ThinkPad Z series now has Zen 4 processors

First off, we have a refresh of the ThinkPad Z series that made its debut last year. Both the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 now have new models, and they come with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, specifically based on the Zen 4 architecture. New this year is an option for a discrete AMD Radeon 6550M GPU on the ThinkPad Z16, if you're looking for something a little more powerful.

Also new this year is a while new finish for the ThinkPad Z13, which repalces last year's vegan leather model. This year, Lenovo is using a new woven flax material, a "100% agricultural" product, which is bonded to the aluminum chassis underneath. This lid comes in an interesting bronze colorway, with gold accents around the edges of the laptop and some black elements. There's still an all-aluminum Arctic Grey model if you want something more conventional. The ThinkPad Z16 is also only available with an aluminum chassis.

Just like last year, this year's model includes a haptic trackpad as well as the classic TrackPoint, which also doubles as a shortcut to a quick menu where you can add up to four shortcuts, such as microphone and camera controls. This year's trackpad is fully developed by Sensel in partnership with Lenovo, and it promises high-fidelity haptics, as well as great accuracy and palm rejection.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will be available in July starting at $1,249, while the ThinkPad Z16 will launch in August starting at $1,749.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga get a redesign

Another highlight this year are the new ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and X13 Yoga Gen 4 models, both of which have been redesigned with smaller bezels and a larger screen-to-body ratio. The standard X13 Gen 4 also now has the option for a 2.8K OLED model, and both laptops offer an optional 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition. The laptops also support human presence detection to prevent those around you from seeing what's on your screen. Additionally, they now have front-facing speakers for better audio quality.

On the inside, both the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and the X13 Yoga Gen 4 come with 13th-generation Intel Core processors, though the clamshell model also has the option for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with Radeon 700M integrated graphics, meaning these are likely Zen 4-based processors.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 gen 4 and X13 Yoga Gen 4 will both launch in May, with prices starting at $1,099 for the clamshell version and $1,379 for the Yoga model.

Lenovo ThinkPad T, L, and E series

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2

On top of the bigger highlights, numerous other ThinkPads are getting upgraded for 2023. The new Lenovo T series is getting a relatively minor refresh with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, T14 Gen 4, and T16 Gen 2. These laptops now offer options for a 2.8K OLED display along with a 5MP webcam with IR for Windows Hello support. Of course, they're also equipped with either 13th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The ThinkPad L series is also getting a small refresh, with both the L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 adding the option for a low-blue-light display. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 4 now offer the option for up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16

The biggest updates are actually coming to the ThinkPad E series with the introduction of the ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 and the all-new ThinkPad E16. These laptops now come with a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, and the screen-to-body ratio is over 90%. The laptops also have a larger touchpad now for a more comfortable experience. The ThinkPad E series is also powered by either 13th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 series models, though these ones actually come with integrated Radeon 610M graphics, so they're part of AMD's 7020 series, also known as Mendocino, geared at entry-level devices.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T series will be available starting in May, with prices starting at $1,479 for the T14s Gen 4, $1,239 for the T14 Gen 4, and $1,269 for the T16 Gen 2. The ThinkPad L series will launch in April, with the L13, L14, and L15 models all starting at $869, while the L13 Yoga starts at $1,099. The ThinkPad E series will be available in May with prices starting at $739 and $759.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Monitor

Focusing more on desktop devices, Lenovo also refreshed the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Monitor, in both 22-inch and 24-inch sizes. This monitor is designed to be attached to one of Lenovo's ThinkCentre Tiny PCs, creating a sort of modular design where you can upgrade the monitor or PC separately, but have them essentially function as an all-in-one PC. This generation also adds support for more powerful ThinkStation Tiny PCs if you need more performance for your applications.

This generation of the monitor features a Full HD sRGB display and it now comes with an upgraded 1080p webcam along with a microphone and two user-facing speakers. It also has an optional 10-point multi-touch display. Other upgrades include new HDMI and DisplayPort ports, so you can connect external PCs to the monitor as well, and other design improvements like a more ergonomic stand, a new joystick button, and quick VoIP controls on the front.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One moniitor will launch in August, with prices starting at $274 for the 22-inch model and $294 for the 24-inch one.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i and IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Turning to more consumer-oriented devices, Lenovo announced the new IdeaPad Duet 3i and IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, though the former isn't coming to the US. This 8.95mm-thin tablet is powered by Intel's N-series processors and it has an 11.5-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution that covers 100% of DCI-P3 and has 400 nits of brightness. Naturally, you can detach the screen from the keyboard for a more portable experience. You also get a 5MP webcam and an 8MP rear camera for your video and photo needs.

Meanwhile, on the ChromeOS side, the new IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is also an entry-level device. It's powered by the mediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, and it comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen. This display is now brighter than previous generations and it covers 100% of sRGB. It also comes with front-facing speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio and an optional 1080p webcam with a physical shutter.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is planned to launch in EMEA regions in June starting at €449, while the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will launch in the US in Mat, starting at $340.