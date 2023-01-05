Towards the end of last month, we saw leaked renders of an upcoming Motorola smartphone that borrowed design cues and branding from Lenovo's popular ThinkPad notebooks. At the time, we didn't know much about the device. But Lenovo has now officially unveiled it at CES. As expected, the new ThinkPhone aims to be the perfect smartphone for ThinkPad users, offering seamless integration and a host of privacy, security, and productivity features that you won't get with other Android smartphones.

The new Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola features a unique design and durable construction, which resembles the recently released ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. It has an aramid fiber back panel, an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display.

On top of that, it has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H certification. But these features don't make the ThinkPhone unique, as you can find them on a couple of other rugged smartphones. Before we get to its differentiating features, here's a quick look at the ThinkPhone's hardware specifications.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola: Specifications

Specification Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola Build Aramid fiber back panel

Aircraft-grade aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

IP68 dust and water resistance

MIL-STD 810H certification Dimensions & Weight 158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26mm

188.5g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

68W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging Security N/A Rear camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, Omni-directional PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Depth sensor Front camera(s) 32MP f/2.45, AF Port(s) USB-C 3.1

DisplayPort out

Dual SIM Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification Connectivity sub-6GHz 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo Software Motorola My UX based on Android 13

Think 2 Think Connectivity

Along with flagship hardware, the ThinkPhone will launch with Android 13 out of the box and offers a new suite of Think 2 Think connectivity features that integrate it seamlessly with Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops. These include:

Instant Connect: Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over WiFi.

Unified Clipboard: Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents, and videos between devices by pasting into any app on the destination device.

Unified Notifications: Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC's screen.

File Drop: Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC.

App Streaming: Open any Android application directly on a PC.

Advanced Webcam: Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls.

Instant Hotspot: Connect to the internet through one click, directly from the PC to leverage the ThinkPhone's 5G connectivity.

In addition to these features, the ThinkPhone will come with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams preinstalled to help users get started as soon as they set the device up. Furthermore, Motorola is working with Microsoft to enable push-to-talk capabilities through the ThinkPhone's iconic red key, allowing users to communicate using the Walkie Talkie app through Microsoft Teams.

Privacy & Security features

The ThinkPhone also includes a suite of privacy and security features, making it the ideal choice for enterprise users. It utilizes Lenovo's ThinkShield security platform to ensure the privacy of user data and comes with built-in advanced hardware-based and premium AI-based security solutions like Moto Thread Defence.

For enterprises, Motorola offers the ability to easily deploy thousands of ThinkPhones to end users with Zero Touch and manage the entire suite with device management solutions like Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager. The ThinkPhone also comes with the Moto Secure app, which serves as a hub of security and privacy features, allowing IT administrators to configure features remotely. But that's not all.

To protect your data, the ThinkPhone packs Moto KeySafe -- a separate processor running on Android that adds an additional layer of security to protect sensitive data like passwords, PINs, and cryptographic keys. It isolates this data into a tamper-resistant environment, preventing loss in a data breach.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will go on sale in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries in Asia in the coming months. Currently, we don't have exact pricing and availability details for the device, but we expect Lenovo to share more information closer to the launch.

What do you think of the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola? Let us know in the comments section below.