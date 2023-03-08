The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola was first announced at the start of the year, getting a full reveal at this year's CES. While the specification for the handset isn't all that exciting for a phone being released in 2023. But if there's a silver lining to the handset, and that is its external design elements and materials are quite nice, with the company making use of an aircraft-grade aluminum for the frame, aramid fiber for the back panel, and utilizing Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on its display. If all of that wasn't enough, the handset does have an IP68-rating and MIL-STD 810H certification.

Now if you're not at all interested in this phone, but like some of the custom wallpapers you've seen in promotional images from the device, we've got good news. You can now download four unique ThinkPhone wallpapers, along with several that we've previously seen in other Motorola devices. Perhaps best of all is that the ThinkPhone also includes 11 wallpapers that are perfect for use on a computer or laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola static wallpapers

4 Images

Close

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola desktop wallpapers

11 Images

Close

Common Motorola static wallpapers - 1080 x 2400

10 Images

Close

Common Motorola static wallpapers - 2160 x 2400

10 Images

Close

Common Motorola static wallpapers - 2880 x 2560

Unfortunately, there weren't any live wallpapers that could be extracted, but, you'll still have a great choice from a wide variety of static wallpapers. If you like what you saw above, you can always download the full set using the link below. It will come as a ZIP file and will have all the wallpapers you see above neatly organized into folders. Of course, if none of these are to your liking, you can always check out our other wallpaper collections that we've accumulated from some of the best phones out on the market right now.

Download the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola wallpapers