Lenovo ThinkReality A3 are the company’s latest AR glasses for enterprises

If you thought smart glasses were no longer relevant, think again. Lenovo has introduced the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses at CES 2021. Similar to the ThinkReality A6 that Lenovo showcased in 2019, these new augmented reality glasses are going to focus on delivering ‘new-age digital solutions for enterprises’. Compared to the previous version, the new ThinkReality A3 definitely looks more compact and lightweight.

Lenovo says that these smart glasses fit like ‘sunglasses’ but can also be toughened using the enhanced industrial frame options for safer and more durable use. The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform and features stereoscopic 1080p displays allowing users to see up to 5 virtual displays. There is an 8MP RGB camera that provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases and the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking. The smart glasses can tether to a PC or select Motorola smartphones via a USB-C cable depending on the use case.

“The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are,” said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group.

The company will be offering the ThinkReality A3 in a standard PC Edition for virtual monitors where it can be connected to a laptop or a mobile workstation to enable users to position multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view. The glasses also support Windows software tools and applications. With these glasses, Lenovo is looking to expand the value of PCs, creating more productivity, privacy, and immersive experiences for industries like finance, architecture, and engineering, as well as for any remote and mobile worker where space and privacy are limited.

Lenovo has also announced an Industrial Edition of the ThinkReality A3 made for enhanced decision making in complex environments. One can tether this version to select Motorola smartphones for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments. For instance, it can be used in scenarios ranging from factory floors and laboratories to busy retail and hospitality spaces. Supported by the ThinkReality software platform, commercial customers will be able to build, deploy, and manage mixed reality applications and content on a global scale, with global support. Lenovo will also be offering certified turnkey applications on the ThinkReality platform that powers remote assistance, guided workflows, and 3D visualization.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. Keep in mind that these smart glasses are meant for enterprise customers, and not retail users.

Lenovo has also launched a variety of new products at CES including new IdeaPad laptops, an AIO PC and monitors, a new Tab P11 productivity tablet, and new products under the LAVIE portfolio.