Ahead of Mobile World Congress next month, Barcelona is hosting another well-known trade show, the Information Systems Europe (ISE) 2023, which is touted as the "largest AV systems integration show in the world." The annual event is taking place over the next four days, and as you might expect, there are some interesting products being announced.

Lenovo is in attendance and has announced its new ThinkSmart View Plus display, a purpose built product that gives users in any setting easy access for collaboration using Microsoft Teams. The company describes the ThinkSmart View Plus as a "standalone collaboration display" that offers premium sound and video. Furthermore, the display is purpose built product, meant for "hot desking, phone booths, executive desks, and home office" use.

The display is powered by Android and utilizes Microsoft Teams for collaboration and meetings. Additionally, the display can be connected to a PC to function like a regular monitor, but can also be used within Teams to enable screen sharing for the PC, allowing users to stay engaged in a Teams meeting, while also sharing content from the PC. It will also support input from a stylus, allowing users to draw out ideas using Microsoft's Whiteboard app.

When it comes to specifications, the 27-inch FHD display is powered by Qualcomm's QCS8250 SoC and has a 4K camera that can be upgraded when necessary. It also has a four microphone array and a detachable speaker bar that can also be replaced and upgraded. As for ports, you're going to get an Ethernet jack, HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB-A, one USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6.

As far as pricing, this thing isn't going to be cheap, priced at $2,345. But if this is something that sounds interesting to you or your business, you can purchase it from Lenovo starting in mid-2023.

