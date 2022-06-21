The Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra is a small workstation with 125W Intel CPUs

Lenovo has announced a new addition to its family of desktop workstations, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra, and it’s promising a whole lot of power in a very compact package. Lenovo claims this is a first-of-its-kind form factor for workstations, coming in a 4-liter package that’s half the size of a traditional small form factor (SFF) workstation. However, even at that size, it’s open of Lenovo’s most powerful workstations ever.

That’s because, for the first time, Lenovo is using 12th-generation Intel processors with a TDP up to 125W. While Lenovo isn’t specific with the processors you’ll be able to get, 125W is the TDP of Intel’s K series, which is generally unlocked for overclocking. Even if you look at the full-size tower workstations Lenovo makes, you’ll usually only find 65W processors, so this is a big leap in terms of performance. On top of that, you get up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics, so there’s power to spare inside this chassis.

This is enabled by a dual-sided motherboard design created in partnership with Intel, which allows Lenovo to pack a lot of power into a small chassis. Beyond the CPU and GPU, the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB of M.2 SSD storage, and it has two PCIe Gen 4 slots available for expandability. It also supports up to eight connected displays.

Aside from being smaller, the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra is also 15% lighter than previous SFF workstations. This makes it easier for more units to be shipped at once, reducing shipping costs and pollution, which is something Lenovo is also concerned with. The workstation is made with 26.5% post-consumer recycled plastics, and the packaging uses 90% recycled cardboard and foam cushions.

The Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra joins the P360 Tiny and P360 Tower models, and it’s likely to be the most powerful of the bunch. It’ll be available this month starting at $1,399.

Source: Lenovo