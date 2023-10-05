Lenovo is most known for its really great ThinkPad laptops, but if it's a powerful desktop that you need for tasks that go beyond simple gaming and web browsing, then a ThinkStation tower will do the trick. While it is true that ThinkStations aren't really meant for consumers but rather for professional users, these are Lenovo's ultimate desktops. One of these that made some noise when it was first announced was the ThinkStation P7, and Lenovo just so happened to send me one for review.

Now, I'm not a professional user by any means, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy the ThinkStation P7. This workstation really is unlike any other. It packs in a fast Intel Xeon CPU, has lots of room for customization, and it just looks so darn sleek since it was designed in partnership with Aston Martin. Of course, it's also crazy expensive, loud, and bulky, but it's one of the most unique desktop towers I ever used.

About this review: Lenovo sent us a ThinkStation P7 for review. Lenovo did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

Lenovo ThinkStation P7 Workstation Recommended desktop workstation 7 / 10 The Lenovo ThinkStation P7 Workstation is one of Lenovo's most powerful desktop PCs. It has Intel Xeon CPUs under the hood, up to Nvidia RTX 6000 series GPUs, has tons of room for customization, and it was designed in partnership with Aston Martin; it just looks so fancy. Memory Up to 1TB DDR5-4800, (8x 128GB 3DS-RDIMMs) Graphics Up to three NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU 48GB GDDR6 with ECC CPU Up to one Intel Xeon W-3400 series processor (56 cores, 4.8GHz) Storage Up to 11 drives (3x 3.5-inch SATA HDD + 8x M.2 SSD) Ports Front Ports: 1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Optional) 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (Optional) 1x 15-in-1 card reader (Optional) Rear Ports: 1x Ethernet (GbE RJ-45) 1x Ethernet (10GbE RJ-45) 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 2x USB 2.0 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 1x line-in / line-out 1x Serial (Optional) 2x PS/2 (Optional) Networking Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1. Onboard Ethernet: Two Ethernet GbE + 10GbE with up to 2 additional Ethernet adapters Dimension 6.9 x 20 x 17.3 inches Weight 50 pounds Operating System Windows 11 Pro for Workstations PSU Up to 1400W, 92% efficiency RAID M.2: 0/1/10/5, SATA 0/1/5 Expansion Slots (3) PCIe 5.0 x16, (1) PCIe 4.0 x16, (1) PCIe 4.0 x8, (1) PCIe 5.0 x4, (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 Pros Powerful Intel Xeon CPU

Lenovo ThinkStation P7: Pricing and availability

The ThinkStation P7 is available today from the Lenovo website. Pricing starts at $5,639. My unit has a few upgrades that bring the price up a bit. It has the Intel Xeon W5-3433 CPU, 32GB RAM, the Nvidia RTX A4000 series GPU with 16GB GDDR6 RAM, a graphics card upgrade to bring four DisplayPort outputs, a memory card reader, Ethernet, a keyboard and mouse, and a lock kit. This brings my unit up to a whopping $8,652 total. You do have full control, though, and this is a highly customizable device.

Case and design

Unlike any desktop you've ever seen

The top reason I love the ThinkStation P7 so much is the way it looks. It is honestly like having part of an F1 car on your desk. While most desktop PCs designed for workspaces are boring black or gray cubes, this ThinkStation is just so visually different.

Lenovo partnered with Aston Martin to design the chassis of this tower, so you will see Lenovo's iconic red color on the front plastic sides of the tower but also a honeycomb-like 3D hexagonal plastic shell inside of it. These neat visual effects on the grille are all inspired by Aston Martin’s iconic DBS Grand Tourer. The front and the top of the tower also have two big open spaces that serve as handles, letting you lift this tower around when you unbox it.

The ThinkStation P7 is like an F1 car on your desk.

Lenovo has also optimized the thermals of this tower. The tower sports Lenovo’s patented tri-channel cooling system. You can see through to the inside of the tower when you peek through the small holes in the front grille, showing how effective the cooling is. Air can pass through each and every part of this system for optimal performance. Combine the thermals with the performance, and all of that helps this desktop fit ISV certifications for mission-critical environments for use in media, the oil and gas industry, and even science and finance.

That's great and all, and it might fit in the 39L form factor, but this isn't exactly a portable tower. Workstations aren't meant to be moved around, and this thing is pretty hefty. Dimensions bring this tower in at about 6.9 inches in length, 20 inches in height, and 17.3 inches in depth. It also weighs about 20 pounds. This isn't like a consumer PC like the XPS Desktop, which is super easy to fit into any setup. I had trouble even fitting this on my desk since it was so big and had to keep it on the floor, which is a shame since the design is so good.

Ports

Everything you need

Close

The connectivity on the ThinkStation P7 is just as good as the overall design. You'll never have to worry about dongles or docks with this desktop, which is critical for the industries this unit will be used in. The front has two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one of which is always on), two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a headphone and microphone combo. There's also a neat display, which shows the date and the time, and status updates when running tasks like updating the BIOS. My unit was upgraded to have a 15-in-1 card reader, too, though this is optional.

On the rear, there are a lot of other ports to enjoy. The top has room for the upper PCIe slots; in my case, the graphics card offers four DisplayPort connections. Towards the middle is the line in and out port. Under that are the three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two USB-A 2.0 ports. You also get a USB-C 3.2 Gen port, Ethernet, and optional serial. There can be additional ports like a serial port, and additional PCIe slots depending on your configuration. Note the keys for opening the side of the ThinkStation P7 are here, too. You get two keys at the back top of the case.

A note on the power supply here. You can use up to an 1850W power supply, but my unit ships with the standard one, a 1000W power supply.

Customization

The possibilities are endless

Close

Workstations aren't always a buy-it-once-and-be-done solution. Just like gaming desktops, and even some of the best laptops, you'll want to ensure that you can make your desktop your own later in the future. The good thing is that there's plenty of expansion on the ThinkStation P7 to make it future-proof. The unit is extremely modular and offers four PCIe 5.0 x 16 slots, four PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and one PCIe 4.0 x8 slot. On my unit, I also could have added two HDDs and another SSD.

There's plenty of room for expansion on the ThinkStation P7 to make it future-proof.

Getting inside this unit is easy. Since my ThinkStation P7 was upgraded with a lock on the case, I just had to insert one of the two included keys into the lock, turn it to unlock the case, and then press down to unlatch the handle. The side door on the case comes off, exposing the interior. It's nice to see the security latch since it prevents people from getting inside and taking hard drives and other parts of the tower. I'm sure IT admins will appreciate it, but it's also nice to see that the side door has readouts of how to upgrade parts and a full map of the chassis.

I didn't upgrade any components, but I easily could have added a new HDD, added more RAM into the DIMM slots, and even added a graphics card. The large size of the case makes it easy to work in. Of course, this is a workstation, so cable routing isn't all too important, and I don't see a way to easily wrap or secure cables. A lot of stuff was just hanging around without being tethered.

Performance

You'll feel the power of Intel Xeon

Usually, I review laptops and desktops with consumer CPUs and GPUs. This is my first time reviewing a device with a workstation-grade Intel Xeon w5-3433 CPU paired with a workstation-friendly Nvidia RTX A4000 series GPU. I am not a "professional" user by any means like this product and its parts are intended for, so I don't have the workflow that a business might, but when I benchmarked the ThinkStation P7, I still came away impressed.

Generally, this workstation pushed through my workflows like butter. Going beyond 20+ tabs in Chrome paired with the usual social media apps like Telegram and X? No problem! Opening 50 high-resolution RAW photos in Photoshop? Not a worry! Running four virtual machines at once? No problem there, either. It's amazing what this system will be capable of for productivity. And my unit doesn't even have the fastest Xeon CPU. You can push as high as the 56-core Intel Xeon W9-3495X processor.

When I benchmarked the ThinkStation P7, I came away impressed.

The benchmarking numbers I got here might not be as close to a desktop with a 125W-253W Intel Core i7-13700K (which benefits from the P+E cores), but were still pretty high. Such tests are usually not optimized for these workstation CPUs anyway. After all, the CPU is a monster of a chip running at 220W. It sports 16 cores, 32 threads, with a 45MB cache, and is backed by 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

You can see the raw CPU power in a test like Cinebench, where the CPU is stressed for rendering a photo. It scores nearly as high as a consumer-grade desktop. Other benchmark results like PCMark 10 are well off what you'd get in a consumer desktop, but still surprisingly high at around 6,225. Single-core Geekbench performance is very strong, too, showing the 220W of power this chip can get.

Test (Higher is better) Lenovo ThinkStation P7 (Intel Xeon W-3433, Nvidia RX A4000 series) XPS Desktop 8960 (Intel Core i7-13700K, RTX 4080) Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8) (Intel Core i7-13700F,RTX 4070) PCMark 10 6,625 9,118 8,609 3DMark: Time Spy 12,939 25,108 17,174 3DMark: Time Spy Extreme 6,595 12,667 8,424 Geekbench 6 (Single/Multi) 2,102/11,757 2,848/17,297 2,745/15,969 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1.393/14,520 2,010/18,552 2,409/11,784 Crossmark (Overall, Productivity, Creativity/ Responsiveness) 1,449/1,364/1,511/1,527 2,204/2,005/2,599/1,786 2,096/1,927/2,377/1,847 Cinebench (Single/Multi) 1,493/23,036 2,067/24,802 1,997/22,407 Direct X Raytracing Feature Test (3DMark) 35.14 FPS 82.10 FPS 51.11 FPS Nvidia DLSS Feature Test (3D Mark, Performance Mode) 17.88 DLSS Off/ 47.95 DLSS ON DLSS2 (3840 x 2160) 38.56 DLSS Off/130.17 DLSS On (DLSS3 3840 X 2160) 22.74 DLSS Off/83.50 DLSS On (DLSS3 3840 X 2160)

Even the GPU performance of the Nvidia RX A4000 series was surprisingly good, pushing through games without issue. The GPU is also a monster, having 48 ray tracing cores and sporting 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Though Nvidia A-series graphics cards are not designed for gaming (you don't get Game Ready drivers, for example). I still managed to pump out some incredible frame rates in two of my favorite games.

Close

In Project Cars 2, when racing at Daytona International Speedway in a Ford GT LM GTE, in three laps, on maximum graphics settings, the game hit 142 FPS. Finally, in Mafia: Definitive Edition, the game hit 63 FPS average in the opening scene, all on high settings. If games can run this well, I only have high hopes for other things like running complex CAD programs, graphics design programs, or engineering apps. This system has a very strong GPU, but you'll really hear it working. This system gets LOUD.

Lenovo ThinkStation P7: Should you buy?

You should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P7 if:

You're an IT admin shopping for a business or enterprise

You want a system with enterprise-grade Xeon CPUs

You want a desktop that looks fancy

You shouldn't buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P7 if:

You're on a budget

You're a gamer

While it costs over $5,000, the ThinkStation P7 sure is special. It's a really powerful workstation, capable of any task you might throw at it. You just have to keep in mind that this desktop runs loud, and you'll have to pay to upgrade it to add parts like a fast GPU, and even Wi-Fi, and faster networking. If your budget is big, then it's for you. Otherwise, you can buy two XPS desktops for this same price, and come home happy with similar performance.