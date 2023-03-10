High-end workstations are always meant to be extremely fast computers, but Lenovo's latest ThinkStation models have a design to match. The company has introduced the new Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5, all featuring Intel's new Xeon Scalable processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids), and to go along with the blazing-fast processors, it worked with Aston Martin to design a chassis that evokes the sense of speed you expect from the brand.

These workstations blend the iconic red and black design language of the ThinkStation family with a redesigned tri-channel cooling system featuring a 3D grill with larger vent openings. Additionally, they have a modular, toolless design to make repairs and upgrades easier.

First off, there's the Lenovo ThinkStation PX is the top-of-the-line model, and it's meant for anything from high-end desktops to a data center thanks to the rack-optimized design. It comes with up to 120 CPU cores and promises a 53% performance uplift over the previous generation. Additionally, it also includes up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation workstation GPUs for top-tier performance in demanding workloads. You can also configure it with up to 2TB of DDR5 memory, and it comes with up to a 1850W PSU, with options for redundant power supplies if necessary.

Next up is the ThinkStation P7, a more grounded design with a single CPU socket supporting up to 56 cores with Intel's 4th-gen Xeon Scalable processors. It's also optimized for rack mounts to use in a data center, and it supports up to three of the latest Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs.

Finally, the ThinkStation P5 is the more basic of the bunch, though it still packs a lot more power than your typical desktop PC. It comes with up to a 24-core Intel Xeon W processor, and it supports up to two Nvidia RTX A6000 (not to be confused with the RTX 6000, which is more powerful). This model is more geared for traditional desktop use and not the datacenter, but it still packs a lot of power.

All of these workstations will be available starting in May, though pricing wasn't mentioned.

Source: Lenovo