Lenovo has refreshed its lineup of ThinkStation workstations and ThinkPad P-series mobile workstations. There are seven total devices that were announced today, but there's one big theme with them all. These are all products with the latest processors from Intel, and professional-level Nvidia GPUs for enhanced productivity and power. We divided up the products for you right here.

ThinkStation products

In total, there are three new ThinkStation products that Lenovo is launching. There's the ThinkStation P3 Tower, the ThinkStation P3 Ultra, and the ThinkStation P3 Tiny. The ThinkVision P3 Tower is the first in the lineup as the first tower form factor.

Starting at the top, the ThinkStation P3 Tower features the Intel 13th generation CPUs, and Nvidia RTX A55500 graphics, it also can be configured with up to 128GB DDR5 RAM, and has room for six storage drives, and expansion slots that supply 1100W of power. The ThinKStation P3 Ultra, meanwhile, has a slimmer chassis, and also sports 13th-generation Intel CPUa, and the Nvidia RTX A550 graphics. There's even an optional baseboard management controller which will be released for it later this year. Capping out the lineup is the smallest ThinkStation yet, the P3 Tiny. This one has a one-liter volume and can be mounted easily, supporting up to six displays, and up to Nvidia T1000 graphics. Lenovo promises this is a great system for the financial analyst field, and beyond.

ThinkPad P Series products

Over on the mobile workstation side of things, there are four laptops that Lenovo is launching. These include the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 6, the ThinkPad P16v i Gen 1, and the ThinkPad P14s i and P16s i Gen 2.

It doesn't need much introduction, but the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is Lenovo's most powerful 16-inch mobile workstation. You can configure this laptop with up to 13th-generation Intel Core HX CPUs, RTX 5000 GPUs, and a whopping 192GB of DDR% RAM. The ThinkPad P1 Gen 6, meanwhile, is a sleek 3.92-pound mobile workstation with features like a new 16-inch OLED touchscreen and 5MP webcams, and even 4G LTE. It also features options for RTX 5000 series GPUS and comes with the option for the RTX 4090 if needed.

Capping things out will be the ThinkPad P16v i Gen 1 and the ThinkPad P14s i Gen 4 and P16s i Gen 2. The ThinkPad P16v i Gen 1 is actually a new product, and it's a mid-range workstation with Intel's 13th-generation H-series CPUs, and RTX 2000 series GPUs. The ThinkPad P14s i Gen 4 and P16s i Gen 2, meanwhile, are 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with long battery life, and options for OLED screens.

Pricing was not shared at the time, but Lenovo promises that all these devices will be on sale later in May.