The ThinkVision M14d is a sleek, extra portable monitor that can improve your workflow, but is it worth the price?

There are many ways you can boost your productivity when using a laptop or desktop. The easiest way to do this is to buy an external monitor so you can open multiple windows on two different screens. The problem, though, is that you might still want an extra monitor, even when you're on the go. You might also not have the room on your desk for a full monitor.

That's where portable monitors like the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d come in. This isn't just an ordinary portable monitor, either. It comes at a high price of $500, which is the price of an actual 4K desktop monitor.

Lenovo says it's aimed at "professionals," which might seem true if you look at the specs. Like some best ThinkPads, this monitor has a high-resolution 2440 x 1400 resolution panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio for extra room. It's also super slim and portable, and it even has a carrying case and adjustable feet.

I used the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d as a third monitor on my desk, which I loved, but I wish the monitor had touch support to make it truly worth the high asking price. But even with that small need, I find this portable monitor something that most people definitely should buy for a productivity boost if they own a Lenovo laptop or any other PC.

About this review: Lenovo sent us the ThinkVIsion M14d for review. The company did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d The Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is a super portable USB-C monitor. It has a 2440 x 1400 resolution and comes with a carrying case. Unlike other portable monitors, it also has a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable design The Exterior surface picks up fingerprints High 2440 x 1400 resolution No touch support A 16:10 aspect ratio is great for work Slightly expensive compared to alternatives USB-C plug and play The interface is hard to navigate

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d: Price and availability

The ThinkVision M14d isn't listed on Lenovo's website.

You have to buy it through CDW for $500

Don't confuse it with the ThinkVision M14t or ThinkVision M14

It's currently on backorder

Strangely enough, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is not listed on Lenovo's website for sale. The firm provided me with a link to CDW instead, where it is listed for a sale price of $472.99. Usually, CDW has it for $500. It is currently on backorder, however.

Note that this monitor is not to be confused with the older ThinkVision M14t. That is a portable monitor from Lenovo that has a similar design to this one but with a lower 1080p resolution display, 16:9 aspect ratio, and added touch support. It's also not meant to be confused with the standard ThinkVision M14, which has a similar 1080p resolution as the M14t and doesn't support touch. The ThinkVsion M14 is the more affordable version of the three we've mentioned.

Lenovo ThinkVision 14d: Specifications

Specification Additional information Panel Size 14-inch Panel Type IPS Backlight WLED Aspect Ratio 16:10 Resolution 2440 x 1400 Viewing Angles 178 degrees Response Time 6ms Extreme, 8ms Normal Refresh Rate 60Hz Brightness 300 nits Contrast Level 1500:1 Anti-Glare Yes Ports 2x USB Type-C (DP 1.2) Tilt Angle -5/95 degrees Lift 11mm VESA Mount Yes (2 screw holes) Color Raven Black Bezel size 4.9 mm Dimensions 4.19 x 8.52 x 12.38 inches stand portion included 0.18 x 8.48 x 12.38 inches monitor head only Weight 1.3 pounds Low Blue Light Yes, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified, Eyesafe Display Certification Price $500 ($472 on sale) READ MORE

Design and ports: Super thin and light, with adjustable feet

The ThinkVision M14d is really slim and lightweight

It has adjustable feet and a carrying case

It's thinner than most phones when shut

There are two USB-C Gen 1 ports onboard for connectivity

If you've seen a portable monitor before, then you won't be too surprised with the ThinkVision M14d. It's similar to others on the market in terms of design. It's so slim and light that it felt even lighter than my iPhone. This makes it more portable and allows it to be flexible if you have limited space at your desk.

The dimensions are 4.19 x 8.52 x 12.38 inches with the stand portion included, and 0.18 x 8.48 x 12.38 inches with the monitor head only. Visually, it's thinner than most smartphones when closed shut. The weight is also 1.3 pounds, which is super portable. You can slide it in the included sleeve and take your work to coffee shops, libraries, or anywhere else in the world without worry.

The design is quite flexible if you have limited space at your desk.

You open up this portable monitor by pulling the screen towards you up from the base. There's no folio action or folding kickstands to deal with like some other portable displays, and it can lay basically flat on your desk. I found that the adjustment angle helped prop it up perfectly to line up with the screen on my ThinkPad X13s. For added height, there's also an adjustable 11mm foot that you can pop out from the bottom like a kickstand.

I was just slightly annoyed with the Raven Black finish. It might match ThinkPads, but it picked up my fingerprints and oil from my hands, especially when I went to open the included kickstand on the bottom. However, this is a problem with the finish on a lot of ThinkPad products, so it's expected.

4 Images

As far as ports go, this is a portable display that's all about USB-C connectivity. There are two USB Type-C Gen 1 ports on board. I used it with USB C-enabled devices that I have at home, including my Surface Duo, ThinkPad X13s, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Pro 9. Your system will have to support USB-C Display Port 1.2(DP 1.2) protocol for this to work properly, however. If your device doesn't support DP 1.2, it might not work at all, but most newer Windows laptops support this without issue.

If your device doesn't provide enough power to the monitor via USB-C (my Surface Duo didn't), you use an AC adapter to power the ThinkVision M14d and use the included USB-C cable for the display signal. Most laptops, though, will power it just fine. Since there are USB-C ports on either side, you can connect it to either side of your laptop to charge it and power the monitor with a single cable. I found that the included cable was just the right length for me.

There are no built-in speakers, and there isn't an HDMI port, so you can't connect your PS5 or Xbox Series X to this monitor. Granted, it wouldn't be the best even for PC gaming since refresh rates hit 60Hz max. This is a bit of a disappointment considering the $500 price. Similar $200 portable monitors on Amazon can be used for gaming, but that's just not what Lenovo intends this for.

Interface and buttons: Not the easiest to navigate

You have to navigate the ThinkVision M14d settings with side buttons

The buttons are hard to press and clunky

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14d gives you complete control over several image settings. There is brightness, contrast, controls, and additional controls for switching between the sRGB, Neutral, Warm, and Cool modes. You even can choose to run your PC's video feed full screen tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio or at your computer's original aspect ratio. Then, for enhanced response times, pick the Extreme or Normal modes, although, as we previously mentioned, the refresh rate is stuck at 60Hz.

Unfortunately, switching between these settings is a horrible mess. To change the settings, you have to tap the clunky and hard-to-touch menu button on the side, and then use the brightness up and down sliders to switch between menus. I get that this is a slim and light portable monitor, but I would have preferred joystick controls, maybe even a TrackPoint nub.

2 Images

Close

It's one of the things that ruined my experience. The buttons are way too hard on fingers, and I wish Lenovo made them softer.

For those who like vertical displays, there's also no way to rotate the video feed vertically in the software if you want to use the monitor in that orientation. This is despite Lenovo saying this is wall-mountable (it even includes two clips that can be used to clip the monitor shut).

Display: 16:10, bright, vibrant, but no touch

The image quality is similar to that of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops

There isn't support for touch

The 16:10 aspect ratio is great for productivity

Even though the controls are a mess, you'll want to buy the ThinkVision M14d because of its portability and display quality. At $500, this isn't a cheap-quality portable display. It's tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio and has a crisp 2440 x 1440 resolution, which many competing portable monitors aren't using just yet. This definitely makes the ThinkVision M14d unique; the 16:10 aspect ratio is quite tall and great for stacking windows side by side.

Is it worth $500, though? The choice is yours. I don't mind the high price for 16:10, but I'm sure there are others who would go for the cheaper ThinkVision M14 monitor, which has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a lower 1080p resolution instead. Additionally, despite being priced so high, this display doesn't support touch or pen input. You'll want to buy the ThinkVision M14t for that.

It feels like Lenovo ripped the display off one of its ThinkPads and put it in a portable form.

I still love the ThinkVision M14d, though. It feels like Lenovo ripped the display off one of its ThinkPads and put it in a portable form. It's crisp and bright for a portable display, and the color accuracy is great. I enjoyed stacking my favorite apps side by side, watching YouTube, and even using it as a third screen in my home office.

I tested out the display with a video of Italy. The yellow lights on a plaza building and the white facade looked realistic, almost like I was there. Lenovo quotes that the M14d can hit 100% of the sRGB color volume and a 1500:1 contrast ratio, so this isn't too shocking. Oddly enough, I used my Spyder colorimeter, and it felt south of those measurements, which hit 71% of AdobeRGB, 66% NTSC, 71% P3, and 91% sRGB.

These are still good numbers, though, for an IPS panel, just like we get on some of the best laptops that don't have OLED panels. It might be less than ideal for professional photo or video editing, but for productivity, it's great.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d: Should you buy?

You should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d if:

You're a professional that travels a lot and needs a second screen with high resolution

You want an external monitor that has a 16:10 aspect ratio

You want to add a small second or third screen to a setup at home or work

You shouldn't buy the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d if:

You're a creative person who needs a color accurate display

You don't have $500

You want a cheap portable monitor

For $500, the price of the ThinkVision M14d is a lot to swallow, especially since you can get an actual 27-inch external monitor for that price. However, it's a great portable display thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio and 2440 x 1440p resolution. Most people might be afraid to buy it for that price, but it's a really portable display that can truly change up your setup and help you on the go.