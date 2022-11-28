Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Lenovo ThinkVision M14t $339 $484 Save $145 While there are a few portable monitors out there, the ThinkVision M14t is still somewhat unique because it also supports touch input, making it a but more versatile. Otherwise, it's a 14-inch Full HD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it connects via USB-C for display and power. $339 at Lenovo

You don't always need to be at your desk to get work done. If you plan to venture to a coffee shop to work, or just don't have enough room at your desk for a dedicated second screen, then a portable monitor is a great buy this Cyber Monday. In the special case of the now-on-sale Lenovo ThinkVision M14T, you can now double your productivity for less! It is currently discounted at Lenovo for $339 instead of the usual price of $484.

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t monitor is actually very similar to the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d that we recently reviewed. It has the same sleek design, that looks like it came straight off a ThinkPad. The difference is that this one packs a lower 1920 x 1080 resolution and a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Even with that so, this is still a great portable monitor to purchase since it sports touch and pen support. This will let you sign documents and draw on the screen even if your main connected PC doesn't support it.

The portable monitor also supports USB-C connectivity via 2 USB-C ports, too, so get a direct connection for both power and data, without worrying about extra cables. If you want, the display eve rotates vertically, as well, giving you a great hub for social media.

