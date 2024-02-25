Key Takeaways Remember, you can't buy the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop; it's just a concept device with a see-through screen.

The 17.3-inch Micro-LED display maxes out at 1,000 nits with areas that are transparent, perfect for AI and AR applications.

The futuristic keyboard design is reminiscent of the original Lenovo Yoga Book, adding to the coolness factor of this innovative device.

At CES this year, Lenovo showed off some really interesting devices, such as a laptop with a decorative color E Ink display on the lid, and a detachable Windows laptop that turned into an Android tablet when you pull off the screen. As it turns out though, the company didn't get its concepts out of its system. Today at MWC, it introduced the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop.

First of all, let's be clear about something. You can't buy this product. Lenovo does like to sell what it calls concept devices, but that's just not the case with this one. In fact, it wouldn't be practical if you could. It's a transparent display; imagine typing your credit card number in a public place.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop has a 17.3-inch Micro-LED screen that you can see through. It maxes out at 1,000 nits, and the areas that are transparent are just anything that would show up as black on a traditional monitor.

Lenovo has ideas for how you'd use this

It's not just for coolness

Close

Probably the biggest use case that Lenovo came up with for a transparent display is a sort of blend of artificial intelligence and augmented reality. There's a world-facing camera on the back, so you could put something behind the screen and the device would be able to identify it, placing information around it. Indeed, the HUD aspect of it is the most interesting.

Like I said earlier, it's really tough to make this practical. Lenovo did say it would be showing the product off with a privacy tint, which should make it better for using in bright light, and so people can't see your screen from behind.

The keyboard is futuristic too

It's reminiscent of the old Yoga Book

Remember the Lenovo Yoga Book? No, I'm not talking about the dual-OLED Yoga Book 9i that's been acclaimed by reviewers for the past year. I'm talking about the original Yoga Book. It had an Intel Atom processor, a 10-inch screen, and a flat piece of glass for a keyboard that you could actually turn off and use to write with a pen. The keyboard on the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop reminds me of that, except for the pen writing part.

This part probably isn't practical either, unless you're going to use that space for something. But hey, if you're going to make a futuristic-looking laptop, you might as well go all-in, right? Lenovo definitely did that.

Like I said, there's no universe where this is practical in its current implementation, and that's why Lenovo isn't selling this particular concept. I want one though, and I'd buy the heck out of it if I could. It's just so cool.