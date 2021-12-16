Lenovo announces a trio of giant ThinkVision displays for conference rooms

Ahead of CES today, Lenovo is announcing a trio of giant displays for conference rooms and educational spaces, which it’s calling large format displays, or LFDs. Included in the mix are the ThinkVision T65, T75, and T86. with the numbers representing their enormous sizes.

First of all, these things actually run Android, and they all have the same specs. They’ve got quad-core Cortex-A73 processors with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and of course, they have loads of ports including input from things like HDMI, VGA, and AV.

They’re all 4K displays with 400-nit brightness and +-1mm touch accuracy, but that’s not all. They have features like presence detection, so when someone enters a room, it automatically turns on, and then it turns off when you leave. They can automatically adjust brightness as well, thanks to an ambient light sensor.

It has an eight-microphone array, and it should recognize voices from a solid eight meters away, which is pretty impressive. They also use voice tracking and facial recognition, so it can tell who’s speaking and focus on that person. While microphone quality is meant to be top-notch, so is audio quality, with two 15W speakers.

I comes with a detachable camera with a 1/2.8-inch sensor, which can record 4K video. There’s a USB Type-C connector on top of the screen, so you can easily just attach it there.

A lot of what you can do is wireless though. There’s a W20 dongle that you can attach for easy casting without installing any extra software. Not only can you use your device to control the screen, but you can do just the opposite, using the ThinkVision to do something on your device.

The Lenovo ThinkVision T65, T75, and T86 are set to arrive in April, starting at $4,999, $6,999, and $7,999.