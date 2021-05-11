Lenovo unveils new Legion gaming laptops with 11th-gen CPUs

Thanks to Intel’s announcement of its Tiger Lake-H processors today, it’s time for the OEM announcements to roll in. Lenovo is announcing new Legion laptops, including a new Legion 7i, Legion 5i Pro, and Legion 5i. There’s also a new Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor.

All of the new gaming laptops include Intel 11th-generation processors, hence the reason that they’re being announced today. The new processors include Thunderbolt 4 support, which is a port that’s actually included in all of Lenovo’s new products today, right down to the Legion 5i, and even that made our list of best gaming laptops. They also come with PCIe Gen 4.0. The top-end Legion 5i and 5i Pro come with a Core i7-11800H, while the Legion 7i goes up to a Core i9-11980HK.

Another key change when it comes to internals is that they come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. In the mid-tier Legion 5i and 5i Pro laptops, they start with the brand-new 95W RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti, while they max out at an RTX 3070. The flagship Lenovo Legion 7i maxes out with a 165W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

They also have new displays. Both the Legion 7i and the Legion 5i Pro now come with 16-inch screens, while the 5i still comes in 15.6- and 17.3-inch flavors. They’re 16:10 with 2560×1600 resolution, and you’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate. Indeed, Intel did say that it wants QHD to replace FHD as the standard for gaming laptops. The 15.6-inch Legion 5i also comes with a QHD 165Hz option, although there are also FHD options at 165Hz, 120Hz, and 60Hz. The 17.3-inch model only comes in FHD at 144Hz or 60Hz.

Lenovo also talked up its Coldfront 3.0 technology, which promise 18% better airflow over the previous generation. These machines also come with the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard, which offers faster millisecond input.

Finally, the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor is a 24.5-inch FHD screen with a 360Hz refresh rate. It supports NVIDIA G-Sync and NVIDIA Reflex, and it supports Eye Comfort technology.

Both the Legion 5i Pro and Legion 7i are set to arrive in June, starting at $1,329.99 and $1,769.99, respectively. The Legion 5i is coming in July, starting at $969.99. Finally, the Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor starts at $699.99.