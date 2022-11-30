Sometimes we need more ports on our laptops. That's when this compact Lenovo Mini Dock can come in handy.

Lenovo Mini Dock $99.99 $159.99 Save $60 Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock is a portable and compact 7-in-1 dock that features HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2, 3.5mm Audio, Ethernet, 45W Charging, and is compatible with most laptops that have a USB-C port. $99.99 at Amazon

As laptops become more powerful, some also become more sleek and streamlined. Sometimes this can lead to various ports being left out, requiring users to carry around a dongle or dock. While this can sometimes be a painful experience, it doesn't have to be.

With Lenovo's compact USB-C Mini Dock, you get pretty much all the ports you'd ever need in a compact size. The USB-C Mini Dock is being discounted for a limited time, knocking $60 off of its regular price, coming in at just $99.99. But for a compact solution, this is a relatively good buy.

The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock measures in at roughly 7 inches by 2 inches by 2 inches, which is incredibly small, considering all the ports it packs. The dock has an HDMI port, a VGA port, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Furthermore, it has a 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port and offers 45W charging.

One of the better things about this docking station, when compared to other cheaper models, is that this unit can output to two monitors as long as you connect displays that are supported. While Lenovo branded, the dock is compatible with most laptops or even desktops with a USB-C port. Just make sure that if you're going to power your laptop using this dock it can accept power via USB-C and only requires 45W.

This kind of accessory could be an amazing addition to the MacBook Pro, which is known for its limited port selection. Of course, there are plenty of great docking stations and accessories, so if this isn't for you, you can always check out some other options.