If you want to use your Yoga 6 when on the go, you, unfortunately, can't depend on 5G or even 4G LTE capabilities.

Even though most places have Wi-Fi connectivity these days, there are some instances where it isn't always available to use with your Windows device. Maybe you're on a train or in a remote area where broadband services aren't available for you to catch up on emails or watch YouTube.

Seeing as though the Yoga 6 (2023) is an incoming affordable, portable laptop, it might seem perfect to pair up with affordable cellular data plans. As great as that sounds, though, we'll have to bust the party a bit. The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) does not have 5G capabilities. You can only use it over Wi-Fi.

The reason why the Yoga 6 doesn't have 5G is mostly that it's a consumer budget-oriented device. 5G modems add a lot to the price of a laptop, so to keep the Yoga 6 available starting at $729.99 some sacrifices must be made. However, if you absolutely must, there are ways to get a connection where Wi-Fi isn't readily available.

Why the Yoga 6 (2023) doesn't have 5G

Just as we mentioned at the top of this article, the Yoga 6 (2023) won't have 5G when it goes on sale later this spring because it lacks a modem for it. The device only has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. This is quite common for most Windows laptops in the sub-$1,000 price range.

If you want to get 5G on the Yoga 6, you can use your cell phone as a wireless hotspot. Or, if you don't want to use your phone, you can purchase a dedicated hotspot hub from a carrier like T-Mobile or AT&T and carry it around with you. Just connect to the hotspot like you would when choosing a Wi-Fi network through Windows 11. Of course, that'll cost you extra. Still, if you're interested we recommend the hotspot below.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router Get internet whenever you need it with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without using your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan! See at Amazon

Suggestions for other 5G laptops

Although the Yoga 6 (2023) doesn't have Wi-Fi, you can still find 5G laptops from Lenovo and other companies. We have a dedicated guide to some of the best 5G laptops if you want our recommendations. In fact, as you'll see below, some of the other best Lenovo laptops do have 5G. Just keep in mind that these are not typically budget devices. However, if you absolutely need 5G on a budget laptop, the Galaxy Book Go 5G is your best bet. The other options are great, too, if you have more room in your budget.