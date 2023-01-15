We don't have exact battery life claims for the Yoga 6 (2023) just yet, but based on last year's model, it seems quite promising.

Thinking of buying the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) when it comes available later this year? You might already know a lot about the jump in AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, but what about how good the battery life is?

Lenovo didn't disclose much about the battery life of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) just yet, so we don't have an exact answer for you just yet in that regard. But based on our review of last year's model and the fact that the battery size hasn't changed, we have an estimated guess for how much juice the Lenovo laptop will hold.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) battery life

Lenovo's new Yoga 6 (2023) model has the exact same 59Wh battery as the previous Gen 7 model from 2022. What this means is that the estimated battery life should be about the same. AMD's Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPU =s onboard this laptop aren't believed to change much in terms of battery life, either. That's because it's primarily just focused on slightly faster CPU clock speeds, without RDNA 2 graphics.

So, based on our review of the 2022 Yoga 6 model, we can assume that you'd get just over five hours of battery life. Of course, this depends on how you use the Lenovo Yoga 6. In our daily tests in our review of last year's model, we primarily used the laptop for web browsing and writing, with about 5 or 10 tabs open in our web browser, along with light photo editing. All of that with the screen at about 60% brightness.

If your workflow is similar to ours, then you can look out for about 5 or 6 hours of battery life. But if you plan to do more CPU intensive tasks like light gaming, running virtual machines, or watching movies with the screen at 100% brightness, don't expect the Yoga 6 (2023) to last too long. When the battery does run dry, though, you can recharge via a common USB-C charger as long as it's 45W or higher, or with a portable power bank.

We're looking forward to reviewing the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) when it comes available and will update this guide when we are able to test it in our own labs. It seems quite promising for a laptop that's under $1,000, especially considering that we really loved last year's model.