From 4K, basic FHD resolution, and video conferencing, we selected monitors that can help you multitask a bit more with your Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023).

Even though the incoming Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) is a budget laptop under $1,000, buying am external monitor is a good choice to make. As many pixels as it packs, the Yoga 6's basic 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution panel can get quite cramped and small if you're planning to really multitask with more than 2 different windows at once. It's why we suggest picking up a monitor.

There are all kinds of monitors that can help make using the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) a lot easier when you're at your desk at home, or at work. There are even portable monitors that you can take with you on the go. We did the digging for you across the internet and have found nine of the best monitors we can think of.

Some of these high-end monitors pack in ultra-high 4K resolution, and basic FHD resolution. Others also come with microphones, webcams, and speakers built in, if you're planning to use your Lenovo Yoga 6 for video conferencing. We've even included monitors that have multiple inputs, so you can pair your Yoga 6 (2023) with other devices like a game console, or a desktop PC. Check out our favorites below.

ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor We can't pass on suggesting this 27-inch Lenovo ThinkVision monitor. It sports a crisp 4K resolution, along with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C support, and 2 HDMI ports. We recently reviewed it and found it was quite color accurate. See at Lenovo

Source: BenQ BenQ PhotoVue SW321C The BenQ PhotoVue SW321C is a great 32-inch 4K monitor. It sports USB-C connectivity and has an interesting dial on the bottom that lets you switch between inputs quite easily. See at Amazon

ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 Lenovo's ThinkVision T24-v20 is a great monitor for teleconferencing. It has a basic FHD resolution and is 24 inches, but its greatest strength is the integrated 1080p webcam, dual microphone, and 2x3W speaker. This will let you use this monitor for your video calls while your Yoga 6 is in clamshell mode with the lid closed. See at Lenovo

Source: Acer Acer ConceptD CP7271K This 27-inch Acer monitor is yet another color-accurate monitor for the Yoga 6. It packs in a 4K resolution and has a great wooden stand. It has HDMI connectivity, so it'll connect right up to your Yoga 6 without a dongle. See at Amazon

Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor If you want true productivity with your Yoga 6 and your desk space allows it, then check out this ultra-wide curved monitor from Samsung. It packs in a QHD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a lot of ports. Buying this monitor would be like having two full-size monitors stacked side by side. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Planning to use your Yoga 6 for multimedia purposes? This Samsung Smart Monitor is for you. It has Samsung's Tizen OS, so you can run multimedia apps without even turning on your Yoga 6. It also has a crisp 4K resolution, USB-C connectivity, along with dual HDMI ports. See at Best Buy

HP 24MH FHD monitor This is a 24-inch monitor for those who are on a budget. It packs in basic FHD resolution and has built-in speakers. For under $150, it's a quick way to add a second screen to your setup without going over budget. See at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor Even though the Lenovo Yoga 6 isn't a gaming PC, you can still pick up a decent gaming monitor for it if you want a display with a fast refresh rate as well as a QHD resolution. This monitor from Samsung has both, with a 165Hz refresh rate, and WHD resolution. It even has HDMI and DisplayPort. See at Amazon

UPERFECT 4K Portable Monitor UPERFECT 4K Portable Monitor This is a popular portable 4K monitor on Amazon. You can take this monitor with you wherever you go and plug it into your Yoga 6 using the USB-C cable. The monitor also has built-in speakers and hits a crazy 400 nite brightness, so your webpages and other things you're looking at will appear bright and vibrant. See at Amazon

And those are nine of the best monitors for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023.) Even though these are quite expensive, we suggest investing in the long term and picking up a higher-end monitor like the ThinkVision P27u-20, or the Samsung S95UA for their crisp screen resolutions and versatility. If those are expensive, though, a video conferencing monitor from Dell or Lenovo works just as fine. Even a portable monitor or a budget monitor like the UPerfect 4K Portable monitor and HP 24MH is suitable, for those who might not have a lot of desk space. We hope you found something for your new Lenovo laptop. If not, then there are a lot of other great monitors you can buy in 2023.