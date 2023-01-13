Don't risk damaging your new Lenovo 2-in-1. These cases will help protect your Yoga 6 when you're out and about.

Planning to take your new Yoga 6 (2023) on the road between work, school, and home with you when it is released later this year in April? Even though the device sports a great fabric top lid, and an option for the classic aluminum design, you don't want to risk damaging one of the best new Lenovo laptops. A case is a must, to help prevent your device from getting scratched, or at worse, dented.

With the Yoga 6 being a compact and lightweight 12-inch device that weighs only 3.02 pounds, you can use most 13-inch laptop cases. You can choose any of these nine cases and sleeves for extra peace of mind when traveling with your device. We've collected the very best from Lenovo and other brands. These products all feature soft fabric interiors that protect your Yoga 6 and padded corners that can help prevent accidents. Others also have storage for your accessories and optional handles for carrying your Yoga 6 around your shoulders.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Best overall case Even though this sleeve is designed for ThinkPads, it fits the Yoga 6 perfectly. This sleeve is made by Lenovo and has a microfiber interior, along with a document sleeve where you can tuck your files when you're on the go. See at Amazon

Voova 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case Voova 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best Value Voova's laptop sleeve is quite slim and portable and lightweight. It isn't the most sophisticated in terms of design since its just fabric, but it comes in many different and modern color options. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag This simple sleeve for the Yoga 6 comes with an accessory bag for chargers and other things like headphones. Both that bag and the main sleeve have a soft protective layer that prevents your device from getting scratched. See at Amazon

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve You can't go wrong with this official laptop sleeve from Lenovo. It is minimal in design but has a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that'll make carrying your Yoga 6 around easy. See at Amazon See at Lenovo

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve This 13-inch laptop sleeve comes in many different colors if you want something less minimal. It's also water-resistant, so it's great for carrying your Yoga around on rainy days. See at Amazon

FINPAC Hard Sleeve Finpac Hard Sleeve This sleeve from Finpac is one of the rarer "hard" sleeves on the market. It has a hard shell on the outside that will protect your laptop from getting dented inside. It also comes in cool finishes, like this one, which features a colorful galaxy image. See at Amazon

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve Tomotoc's protective sleeve offers basic protection for the Yoga 6. It has reinforced corners and comes in many different colors. See at Amazon

Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve This sleeve isn't for those who are on a budget. It's a luxurious item, made out of premium genuine leather. See at Amazon

TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio This laptop case is quite unique since it has a fold-open zippered design. There are also dedicated compartments for your favorite accessories, pens, and charging cables. See at Amazon

All of these cases are great, but if we could choose just one, we highly suggest picking up the official Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, which is specifically designed for Lenovo products like the Yoga 6. But there are great third-party options, like the Inateck Laptop Sleeve, which is great because it comes with an accessory bag. And you can't go wrong with a more luxurious sleeve like the Kasper Maison, either. Whatever your needs are, there's a case and sleeve to help protect your new laptop. You even can save some money, and pick up a cheaper basic case from Tomtoc, too. Considering the Yoga 6 is a laptop under $1,000, you don't need the most protection possible.