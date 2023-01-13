Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Planning to take your new Yoga 6 (2023) on the road between work, school, and home with you when it is released later this year in April? Even though the device sports a great fabric top lid, and an option for the classic aluminum design, you don't want to risk damaging one of the best new Lenovo laptops. A case is a must, to help prevent your device from getting scratched, or at worse, dented.

With the Yoga 6 being a compact and lightweight 12-inch device that weighs only 3.02 pounds, you can use most 13-inch laptop cases. You can choose any of these nine cases and sleeves for extra peace of mind when traveling with your device. We've collected the very best from Lenovo and other brands. These products all feature soft fabric interiors that protect your Yoga 6 and padded corners that can help prevent accidents. Others also have storage for your accessories and optional handles for carrying your Yoga 6 around your shoulders.

  • If you like the idea of adding some style to your laptop case this official X1 sleeve from Lenovo is just the ticket. It's black leather on the outside, microfiber on the inside and has a document sleeve on the back to store that all important paperwork
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
    Best overall case

    Even though this sleeve is designed for ThinkPads, it fits the Yoga 6 perfectly. This sleeve is made by Lenovo and has a microfiber interior, along with a document sleeve where you can tuck your files when you're on the go.

  • This case from Voova offers a slim, portable, and lightweight design, that allows it to be easily carried as a briefcase or slid into your backpack. It's plainly perfect for business, school, or travel. This unsophisticated sleeve comes in seven different colors. So you have plenty of delightful options to choose from.
    Voova 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case

Best Value
    Voova 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Best Value

    Voova's laptop sleeve is quite slim and portable and lightweight. It isn't the most sophisticated in terms of design since its just fabric, but it comes in many different and modern color options.

    Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag

    This simple sleeve for the Yoga 6 comes with an accessory bag for chargers and other things like headphones. Both that bag and the main sleeve have a soft protective layer that prevents your device from getting scratched.

  • The HP Urban laptop sleeve is a solid option to consider if you are on the lookout for a slim and minimal sleeve for your laptop. It comes with a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that makes it easy to carry around. You also get an additional pocket to store some of your accessories.
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve

    You can't go wrong with this official laptop sleeve from Lenovo. It is minimal in design but has a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that'll make carrying your Yoga 6 around easy.

  • Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve
    Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve

    This 13-inch laptop sleeve comes in many different colors if you want something less minimal. It's also water-resistant, so it's great for carrying your Yoga around on rainy days.

  • This hard case offers some unique patterns for those who want their MacBooks to stand out. These include marble and galaxy-inspired ones, in addition to plain colors.
    FINPAC Hard Sleeve
    Finpac Hard Sleeve

    This sleeve from Finpac is one of the rarer "hard" sleeves on the market. It has a hard shell on the outside that will protect your laptop from getting dented inside. It also comes in cool finishes, like this one, which features a colorful galaxy image.

  • tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve

    Tomotoc's protective sleeve offers basic protection for the Yoga 6. It has reinforced corners and comes in many different colors.

  • A sleek laptop sleeve made out of genuine leather giving you a premium feel and finish. It comes with an additional side pocket and is available in a variety of color options.
    Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve
    Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve

    This sleeve isn't for those who are on a budget. It's a luxurious item, made out of premium genuine leather.

  • If you need a case to store lots of gear with your HP Chromebook x2 11, the TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio is perfect. You get multiple compartments for chargers, dongles, and more.
    TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio
    TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio

    This laptop case is quite unique since it has a fold-open zippered design. There are also dedicated compartments for your favorite accessories, pens, and charging cables.

All of these cases are great, but if we could choose just one, we highly suggest picking up the official Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, which is specifically designed for Lenovo products like the Yoga 6. But there are great third-party options, like the Inateck Laptop Sleeve, which is great because it comes with an accessory bag. And you can't go wrong with a more luxurious sleeve like the Kasper Maison, either. Whatever your needs are, there's a case and sleeve to help protect your new laptop. You even can save some money, and pick up a cheaper basic case from Tomtoc, too. Considering the Yoga 6 is a laptop under $1,000, you don't need the most protection possible.