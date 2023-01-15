How to replace the battery in the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)

The Lenovo Yoga 6 for 2023 comes with the same design as last year, so if you want to replace the battery on it, you have the option.

Lenovo introduced a new model of the Yoga 6 for 2023, and it looks very similar to its predecessor. Just like the rest of the Yoga line, the Yoga 6 hasn't really changed on the outside, and instead, it's all about new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, offering more performance than last year's model. If you're buying a new Lenovo Yoga 6 in 2023, odds are the battery still has a few healthy years ahead of it, but if you want to replace it, you technically can. After all, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a fantastic convertible for the price, and it makes sense if you want to keep using it.

Indeed, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is fairly easy to get into, and if you want, you can remove the pre-installed battery and put in a new one. Companies don't usually expect you to replace the battery on a laptop, so you may have a hard time finding a replacement, but it is possible. In this guide, we'll show you how to do it.

What you'll need

If you plan to replace the battery inside the Lenovo Yoga 6, the first thing you'll need is, of course, a new battery. Your best bet for this is to visit Lenovo's part finder to get the right part for your laptop. Lenovo also gives you a part number for all the available components, so you can look for them elsewhere on the internet or get them from a source you trust.

You'll also need some tools to get inside the laptop. Specifically, a Philips head screwdriver is necessary to remove the screws, and a non-conductive prying tool may be helpful for removing the bottom cover. You can get both of these things along with other tools with the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, which might come in handy for future repairs, too. We'd also recommend getting an anti-static wrist strap, which will discharge status electricity from your body into a metal surface you have nearby. This is important to prevent discharges from potentially damaging your laptop.

iFixit Essential Electornics Toolkit iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit This set of tools makes it easier to open and repair laptops and other electronics, including a few essentials for more basic fixes. See at Amazon

iFixit Anti-Static Wrist Strap This anti-static wrist strap discharges electricity from your body onto a metallic surface, preventing damage to the internal components of your PC. See at Amazon

How to replace the battery in the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)

Once you have all the equipment you need, replacing the battery in the Lenovo Yoga 6 is actually a fairly straightforward process. Here's what you need to do:

Start by turning off the laptop and unplugging any cables from it. Then, lay the laptop upside down. Remove the six screws holding the bottom cover in place. Remove the bottom cover by lifting it all around the edges first. A prying tool may help with this. Disconnect the battery from the motherboard. The battery connector is located right in the middle of the laptop, just above the battery. Note: When unplugging the connector, use a fingernail or prying tool to pull the connector itself, not the cable. Remove the three screws holding the battery in place (one is at the top, two are at the bottom). Lift the battery from the edges to remove it. Insert the new battery in the same position as the old one and secure it with the three screws. Plug the battery connector into the motherboard. Make sure it's inserted all the way in. Attach the bottom cover and secure it with the six screws you removed at the start.

That's it. With the new battery installed, you should plug in the laptop and let it charge completely before using it. After that, you're golden, and you now have a PC with the same battery life it had when it was brand-new. These steps should also apply to the 2022 model of the Lenovo Yoga 6, since the design is the same.

If you want to buy the 2023 Lenovo Yoga 6, you actually can't do it yet, as it's only set to launch in April 2023. In the meantime, you might want to check out the best Lenovo laptops you can buy today if you want something else from the brand. Or, if your focus is finding something affordable, take a look at the best cheap laptops on the market right now.