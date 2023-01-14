If you're hoping to upgrade the RAM on your Lenovo Yoga 6 later down the line, you may be out of luck. However, you can replace the SSD.

For 2023, Lenovo introduced a refreshed model of the Yoga 6, which is one of the best convertible laptops on the market, specifically for more budget-conscious users. This year's update doesn't really change much in terms of design and only introduces new AMD Ryzen processors. Like last year, it only comes with up to 16GB of RAM out of the box, along with a 1TB SSD for storage. So what happens if you want to upgrade RAM and storage down the one?

Well, the good news is you can technically upgrade the storage since the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with an M.2 2242 SSD. These smaller SSDs aren't quite as common as the typical 2280 models, but you can replace it if you find a replacement.

The bad news is that the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, so you're stuck with whatever you choose at checkout. Your only options are 8GB or 16GB, and you have to make sure that what you choose is enough to keep your computer performing for as long as you intend to use it. The base 8GB RAM option is still fine for day-to-day use nowadays, but if you want to do anything more demanding, like photo editing or heavy multitasking, it will struggle. For those use cases, 16GB is definitely the way to go.

How to upgrade the storage on the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)

As we've mentioned, the storage on the Lenovo Yoga 6 is technically upgradeable later on, but finding a proper replacement can be challenging. First, doing work on a laptop yourself could void your warranty. Also, most reputable brands don't sell SSDs in the M.2 2242 form factor for consumers. These are usually sold to PC manufacturers to use in laptops where larger SSDs may not be able to fit. Your best option is to look at Lenovo's part finder website to buy a replacement SSD. You may also need to buy a new SSD bracket. This may actually cost you more in the long run, but if you want to buy a cheaper configuration now and upgrade later, it's an option.

Before replacing an SSD, remember that you won't have any data in the new one (unless you prepare it beforehand). You'll need to backup your old data and create a bootable USB drive to install Windows 11 on the new SSD. Check out how to install Windows 11 for more information on that.

For this guide, you'll also need a Philips head screwdriver and a non-conductive prying tool, which may come in handy to help you open the laptop. It's also recommended to wear an anti-static wrist strap whenever you work inside a laptop. This will prevent electrostatic discharges that could damage the components. Once you have everything, you can follow these steps.

Turn off the laptop and unplug it from the AC adapter. Lay the laptop upside down and remove the six screws holding down the base cover. Remove the base cover (the prying tool may help separate it from the rest of the chassis). Disconnect the battery from the motherboard. The battery connector is right in the middle of the laptop, just above the battery itself. The M.2 2242 SSD is attached to a bracket. Remove the screw holding the bracket in place, then remove the bracket with the SSD from the slot. Flip the bracket over and remove the screw attaching the SSD to the bracket. Attach the new SSD to the bracket with the single screw. Insert the SSD with the bracket into the SSD slot, ensuring it's in the same position as before. The notch in the contacts should guide you. Remember that the screw attaching the SSD to the bracket should be facing down when the SSD is inserted. Secure the bracket on the motherboard with the screw you removed previously. Be careful to avoid overtightening. Reconnect the battery cable to the motherboard and put the base cover back on, securing it with the six screws you removed at the start.

You should now be able to plug in the laptop and turn it on with your new SSD installed. You'll need to install Windows again and restore your data, unless you intend to start fresh.

That's all there is to it. The real challenge is finding an M.2 2242 SSD at a reasonable price, but the process is fairly simple otherwise. Even though it's possible, we'd recommend most users choose the right SSD configuration when buying the laptop unless you really need to save that extra money.

You can't buy the new Lenovo Yoga 6 just yet, as it's planned to be available in April 2023. If you can't afford to wait, you may want to check out the best Lenovo laptops. Or if you're looking something affordable, we have a list of the best cheap laptops you can buy, too.