The latest Lenovo Yoga 6 delivers improved performance, but is it enough to warrant buying it over the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1?

Lenovo introduced a refreshed version of its Yoga 6 convertible for 2023, featuring upgraded AMD Ryzen 7030 series processors. The 2022 Lenovo Yoga 6 was already one of our favorite Lenovo laptops, though, so even without any other upgrades, this is certainly an exciting laptop. But of course, with a new model coming out, you might be wondering if it's the right model for you. How does it compare to another convertible like the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022)?

Even though these are launching almost a year apart, the differences in performance probably aren't as big as you might initially think, so it really depends on everything else these laptops have to offer. They have different designs and sizes, among other things that are worth considering.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022): Pricing and availability

Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Yoga 6 early in the year at CES 2023, but the product isn't launching until April, according to Lenovo's estimates. It will launch with a $729.99 starting price, and if you want to get it as early as possible, it'll likely show up on Lenovo's website first. You can also expect it at Best Buy shortly thereafter.

As for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, it launched in early 2022, so it's available at a lof of retailers like Best Buy. Officially, it starts at $799.99, though you can find it with some big discounts these days. It does come in both Intel and AMD versions, so prices vary depending on what you get.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022): Specs

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022) Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) Intel models: Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache) Intel Core i7-1255U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

AMD models: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.3GHz, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache)

Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel models: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD models: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display 13.3-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 300 nits, 100% sRGB, touch 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, 45% NTSC, touch Storage 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR4x (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x (soldered) 8GB DDR4 (slotted, dual-channel)

16GB DDR4 (slotted, dual-channel) Battery 59Whr battery, up to 17 hours of local 1080p video playback 45W USB Type-C power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

54Whr battery 65W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone jack

SD card reader Audio Dual 2W stereo speakers

Dual microphone array Dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual-array microphones Camera Full HD 1080p webcam 1080p Full HD webcam Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel models: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) Bluetooth 5.2

AMD models: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 Bluetooth 5.2

Color Dark teal Aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom Fabric and aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom

Platinum Silver

Pebble Green Size (WxDxH) Aluminum model: 11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches (304 x 218 x 17.45mm)

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches (304 x 218 x 17.45mm) Fabric model: 11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches (304 x 218 x 17.36mm) 12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62 - 0.70 inches (314 x 227.50 x 15.7 - 17.86mm) Weight Aluminum models: Starting at 3.02 pounds (1.37kg)

Starting at 3.02 pounds (1.37kg) Fabric models: Starting at 3.06 pounds (1.39kg) Starting at 3.61 pounds (1.63kg) Starting price $729.99 $799.99

Performance: No huge differences

Looking at the spec sheet, you might think there's a noticeable performance difference between the Lenovo Yoga 6 and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, but that's not entirely true. AMD recently changed how it brands its laptop processors, and the Ryzen 5 7530U is basically the same as the Ryzen 5 5625U, and the same goes for the Ryzen 7 models. Performance should be nearly identical between those models, and the differences will kick in for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1's Intel variant.

Intel's 12th-generation processors are pretty different from AMD's models, featuring a combination of performance and efficiency cores that promise a better balance between, well, performance and efficiency. You can see a general comparison of the Intel and AMD processors in Geekbench 5 CPU benchmarks below.

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (see test) Intel Core i5-1235U (see test) AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (see test) Intel Core i7-1255U Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,427 / 5,983 1,495 / 6,257 1,452 / 6,518 1,711 / 6,700

It's worth noting that most of these are random results from the Geekbench records, and your mileage may vary depending on the laptop, but they should give you an idea of the differences you can expect. For the most part, the processors shouldn't be too far off from each other. You will notice a bigger difference when you use the laptop on battery power, though, because AMD processors tend to lose a lot of their performance when you unplug the charger. And battery life isn't necessarily that much better for it, either.

On the other hand, AMD's processors generally have more powerful integrated graphics. While neither of these laptops is meant for gaming, you can get by with lightweight titles better on AMD-powered models.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has slotted memory, which means you can upgrade the RAM later.

As for the rest of the performance, both laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM, but the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has slotted memory, which means you can upgrade the RAM later and go up to a total of 32GB. As for storage, the Yoga 6 starts with 256GB and can be configured with up to a 1TB SSD, while the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 only comes with 512GB. Both laptops do support upgrading later on, though you may find it easier to upgrade Dell's laptop thanks to support for M.2 2280 SSDs compared to the M.2 2242 form factor on the Yoga 6.

Display: The Lenovo Yoga 6 is brighter and better

Moving on to the display, the biggest difference you'll notice immediately is the size. The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 13.3-inch display, while the Dell Inspiron 14 has a 14-inch panel, as the name suggests. The two screens have the same resolution and aspect ratio, so the Yoga 6 will technically look a bit sharper, but it shouldn't be that noticeable.

That's not to say there aren't bigger differences. For one thing, the Lenovo Yoga 6 has a slightly brighter display, promising 300 nits of brightness versus the 250 nits promised by Dell. That means Lenovo's laptop should be more easily visible outdoors or in bright lighting. What's more, Lenovo claims the Yoga 6 covers 100% of the sRGB color space, while the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 only covers 64%, based on our testing. Colors should look far more accurate on Lenovo's laptop, and it should simply feel more vivid.

The Yoga 6 includes an infrared camera for Windows Hello.

Above the display, both laptops pack a 1080p webcam, but once again, Lenovo has a bit of an advantage here. That's because the Yoga 6 includes an infrared camera for Windows Hello alongside the RGB webcam, making it even easier to unlock your PC. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 instead uses a fingerprint reader in the power button, though it's worth noting the Yoga 6 also has a fingerprint reader below the keyboard.

As for audio, both laptops pack a pair of 2W stereo speakers, so it shouldn't be radically different. The Lenovo Yoga 6 has top-firing speakers, so they may sound better in laptop mode, but that could change if you're using the laptop in tablet or tent mode.

Design: Lenovo has a fabric lid

Design is the more subjective matter here, but both of these laptops have something somewhat unique about them, which is great to see in more affordable devices.

Lenovo's laptop is made from a combination of plastic for the base and aluminum for the lid, and it looks great with its curved edges. However, what truly makes it unique is the fabric-covered option (though it's still aluminum underneath), and it makes for one of the most unique-looking laptops out there. It feels warmer and more welcoming to the touch, too.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 looks a lot safer, being made mostly of aluminum, and it comes in either silver or a soft Pebble Green colorway that's frankly much more interesting. What helps this one stand out also is the keyboard base, where the bottom half is actually made of glass. This way, instead of having a full rectangle carved out for the touchpad, Dell just cut three sides around the touchpad area. It's not as flashy as Lenovo's laptop, but it does feel different enough to be worth mentioning.

Having a smaller display means the Lenovo Yoga 6 is also the more portable of the two laptops. It's smaller in most dimensions — though it's slightly thicker — and it's almost 0.6 pounds lighter. Obviously, that's a tradeoff with getting a bigger display, so you have to decide if the larger size is preferable.

Ports and connectivity: About even

Rounding things out with ports, the Lenovo Yoga 6 and Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 are similar in many ways. Lenovo's laptop has two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 also includes two USB Type-C ports, but only one USB Type-A port, and it has HDMI 1.4 instead of 2.0. Another difference is that you get a full-size SD card reader instead of a microSD slot, which should give you wider compatibility. You can use an adapter to make a microSD card fit into a full-size slot, but not the other way around.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the two laptops aren't all that different, both supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Again, there's a small difference with Intel models of the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, which actually supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022): Which should you buy?

While it's always up to your preference, we feel more inclined to give the Lenovo Yoga 6 the edge here. It has a significantly better display and the added convenience of Windows Hello facial recognition. Plus, it comes in a more unique design, it's more portable, and it has more ports. You can also get it with more storage out of the box.

However, you will get better performance from Dell's laptop, particularly on the Intel-based models when using them on battery power. Depending on what you use it for, that difference may or may not be very noticeable. Dell also gets points for giving you upgradeable RAM, though that's something not everyone will necessarily care about.

Considering the Lenovo Yoga 6 has a lower starting price, we'd say that's the best option by default. But since the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been out for a while, you can get some nice deals on it that might make it the better choice. Either way, if you want to buy a machine right now, only the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is available. You can always check out the best laptops under $1,000 if you want to see some other options that are relatively affordable.