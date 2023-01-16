The new Lenovo Yoga 6 is a welcome refresh of a fantastic convertible, but should you choose it over the more premium HP Envy x360?

The Lenovo Yoga 6 was one of our favorite convertibles of 2022, and Lenovo introduced a refreshed model for 2023. Outside of improved performance, there isn't a lot that's new ihere, but it's already building on such a strong foundation that it's hard to complain. But if you're considering buying a new laptop, you might find yourself trying to choose between the 2023 Lenovo Yoga 6 and the HP Envy x360 (2022), which is another great convertible but is more premium.

The HP Envy x360 comes in both 13-inch and 15-inch models, but we're going to be focusing on the smaller one because that's the same size as the Yoga 6. If you're considering something bigger, you probably already know the Yoga 6 isn't for you. With that out of the way, let's get started.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs HP Envy x360 (2022): Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga 6 was first announced at CES 2023 in early January, but the laptop isn't set to launch until April. As tends to be the case with Lenovo's laptops, it will likely launch first on the company's own website, but you should also be able to find it later on retailers like Best Buy. Pricing will start at $729.99, and it will go up from there depending on the configuration you want.

As you can expect, last year's HP Envy x360 is already available to buy. It launched in the second half of 2022 with an $899.99 starting price, which makes it noticeably more expensive than Lenovo's laptop. However, you can often find discounts on it now that it's been available for a few months.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs HP Envy x360 (2022): Specs

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) HP Envy x360 (13-inch, 2022) Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) Intel Core i5-1230U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1250U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.3-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 300 nits, 100% sRGB, touch 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits Storage 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)

1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR4x

16GB LPDDR4x 8GB LPDDR4x

16GB LPDDR4x Battery 59Whr battery, up to 17 hours of local 1080p video playback 45W USB Type-C power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

66Whr battery 65W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Dual 2W stereo speakers

Dual microphone array Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost, audio by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array microphones Camera Full HD 1080p webcam 5MP front-facing webcam with HP GlamCam Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2),

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Dark teal Aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom Fabric and aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom

Natural Silver Size (WxDxH) Aluminum model: 11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches (304 x 218 x 17.45mm)

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches (304 x 218 x 17.45mm) Fabric model: 11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches (304 x 218 x 17.36mm) 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches (298.45 x 214.88 x 16mm) Weight Aluminum models: Starting at 3.02 pounds (1.37kg)

Starting at 3.02 pounds (1.37kg) Fabric models: Starting at 3.06 pounds (1.39kg) Starting at 2.95 pounds (1.34 kg) Starting price $729.99 $899.99

Performance: Both great for everyday use

In terms of performance, these two laptops trade blows, especially during more basic day-to-day use. The Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with AMD Ryzen 7030U series processors, up to a Ryzen 7 7730U. While they're branded as new, these models are essentially identical to the processors AMD released last year under the Ryzen 5025U series. So, while we don't have benchmarks for these new processors yet, we can find scores for the old ones to get an idea of how they'll perform.

On the other hand, the HP Envy x360 comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors from the U9 series. You can go up to an Intel Core i7-1250U, with 10 cores and 12 threads. Looking at GeekBench 5 scores, performance isn't too different.

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (see test) Intel Core i5-1230U (see test) AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (see test) Intel Core i7-1250U HP Envy x360 (2022) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,424 / 5,811 1,594 / 6,216 1,483 / 7,081 1,655 / 7,425

It's worth noting that some of these tests aren't from these specific laptops, but they give you an idea of the performance you can expect from these processors.

There are a couple of important things to remember, though. Because the HP Envy x360 has 9W processors, that means they can't hold their top speed for very long, so performance will start to go down for more demanding tasks, like photo editing. Geekbench 5 is a short benchmark, so the scores don't reflect that. On the other hand, AMD processors tend to perform significantly worse when laptops aren't connected to AC power. There are pros and cons to both sides here.

The integrated AMD Radeon GPU in the Yoga 6 is better than Intel's Iris Xe graphics.

Based on our testing, battery life can vary quite a bit. On the HP Envy x360, you can get between 4.5 and 5.5 hours with the keyboard backlight on, but it can go well over eight hours with it off. The Lenovo Yoga 6 consistently gave us between 5 and 6 hours of battery life.

Neither of these laptops is meant for gaming, but the integrated AMD Radeon GPU in the Yoga 6 is better than Intel's Iris Xe graphics. On that note, Thunderbolt support on the Envy x360 means you can use an external GPU if you want to play more demanding games. You can't do that with Lenovo's laptop.

You can buy both the Lenovo Yoga 6 and HP Envy x360 with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but HP's laptop starts with 512GB at the base model, compared to the 256GB with the Yoga 6, which helps make up some of the price difference. Also, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is limited to PCIe 3.0 speeds for the SSD, while the Envy x360 has the option for a PCIe 4.0 SSD. The difference in speed shouldn't be significant for most daily tasks, though.

Display: The HP Envy x360 has an OLED option

The Lenovo Yoga 6 and HP Envy x360 have very similar displays. They're the exact same size, both come in a 16:10 aspect ratio, and both start with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution. However, HP's display is brighter — 400 nits compared to 300 nits.

Perhaps most importantly, the base display is the only one available for the Yoga 6. HP has a couple of upgrade options available for the Envy x360. You can upgrade to a Quad HD+ (2569 x 1600) IPS panel, or, if you want the next experience, you can go up to a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel. On top of being the sharpest display of the bunch, using OLED means you get true black and more vivid colors, which you just can't match with an IPS panel.

Of course, these upgrades cost money, and at the base level, the two models are fairly similar. But HP allows you to get a much better screen if you can afford it.

HP allows you to get a much better screen if you can afford it.

The Envy x360 also has a better webcam. Both the Envy x360 and the Yoga 6 will do 1080p video, but because of its 5MP sensor, the Envy x360 can actually zoom in on you without losing quality because it's just cropping the frame instead of making the pixels bigger. Both laptops support Windows Hello facial recognition.

As for audio, the experience should be similar since both laptops have dual stereo speakers. You might enjoy the Lenovo Yoga 6 more, though, since it has speakers that fire up directly at you.

Design: The Lenovo Yoga 6 is much more unique

HP may have points in its favor in terms of the display, but Lenovo really steals the show when it comes to looks. The Lenovo Yoga 6 comes in a subdued dark teal colorway, but it comes in two flavors. One has an aluminum lid and a plastic bottom, while the other has a fabric-covered lid. You can choose the more traditional aluminum design, but the fabric lid makes the Yoga 6 much more interesting, and it's something you don't see a lot of laptops do. Even with the aluminum lid, the dark teal colorway slightly differs from the norm.

HP, for its part, sticks with the classic silver look most of its laptops have. The Envy x360 is made from aluminum, and it feels premium but doesn't really stand out in terms of looks. You might like that, but we must appreciate that Lenovo is trying something different.

The HP Envy x360 is slightly thinner and lighter, however. It starts at 2.95 pounds against the Yoga 6's 3.02 pounds, and it measures just 16mm thin, which is over 1mm thinner than the Yoga 6. It probably won't make a huge difference in portability, but it's worth mentioning.

Ports and connectivity: One has Thunderbolt, the other has HDMI

Rounding things out with ports, the two laptops aren't too different at first glance, but each has a unique advantage. The Lenovo Yoga 6 includes two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Most of that also applies to the HP Envy x360, except it's missing the HDMI port, which makes the Yoga 6 a little more versatile. On the flip side, the USB-C ports on the Envy x360 come with Thunderbolt 4 support, which enables support for much more advanced docking stations, high-bandwidth monitors, and external GPUs.

That's a big advantage, but it also assumes you're willing to spend much more money on compatible accessories and adapters. It's fair to say that the Yoga 6 is a bit more versatile for most people since you're more likely to have an HDMI monitor or TV than a Thunderbolt monitor or dock. But if you're ready to embrace Thunderbolt, there's a new world of possibilities.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the two laptops are similar. Both support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, though the Envy x360 supports the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) vs HP Envy x360 (2022): Which should you buy?

As with any other comparison you might do, there are pros and cons to each option. The HP Envy x360 might offer better day-to-day performance on battery power, but the Yoga 6 has a better integrated GPU for some light gaming. You can also get a bit faster SSD performance on the Envy x360. However, the biggest advantage for HP's laptop is definitely the display, which is not only brighter but also gives you options for much sharper displays, including a beautiful OLED panel. It has a better camera, too.

HP Envy x360 13

On the other hand, the Lenovo Yoga 6 has a much more interesting design, though that's subjective. It also has an HDMI port that makes it a little more versatile for most people. The HP Envy x360 has Thunderbolt as an advantage, but you have to invest quite a bit to get into that ecosystem.

At the end of the day, we'd say the Lenovo Yoga 6 is the better budget-oriented laptop, but the HP Envy x360 is better as more of a premium product thanks to its upgrade options and Thunderbolt support. The starting price of the laptops reflects that difference in class, but since you can find the HP Envy x360 with some big discounts, that one might be the better choice for most potential buyers.

Either way, only the HP Envy x360 is available right now, and the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) isn't set to launch until April. If you want to look at a few more options, check out the best HP laptops and the best Lenovo laptops that are already on the market.