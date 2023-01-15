The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) has the standard one-year limited warranty from Lenovo, but you can expand it with a protection plan if you want.

With a stylish fabric or aluminum finish, the signature feature of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) is how portable and compact it is. Even though the laptop isn't yet for sale, when it does become available, that means you'll likely take it on the go where accidents can happen.

A bump, scratch, or dent isn't uncommon when a laptop like the Yoga 6 (2023) is in a bag. So, how good is the Lenovo Yoga 6 warranty? Well, we have to say that like a lot of Lenovo laptops, it's pretty standard. You get a one-year limited warranty, only covering issues that might have occurred in the factory. There are options, however, to extend that warranty if you want to pay extra.

Everything to know about the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) warranty

The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) will be covered under Lenovo's one-year limited warranty when it hits store shelves later in April. That limited warranty is pretty standard due to the relations here in the United States and in many other localities. It doesn't cover any issues of your own creation (like you spilling water on it and breaking the keyboard.) Rather, Lenovo's included one-year limited warranty is only for factory defects. Examples include workmanship issues, like a broken hinge, or a cracked screen that might be noticed as soon as you unbox the laptop. The full terms of Lenovo's limited warranty can be seen on its website.

What is the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan

As we hinted before, the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection plan adds to the one-year limited warranty. You have to pay for this when you buy the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) through Lenovo. This plan adds protection for things that the included one-year limited warranty doesn't cover. Naturally, it includes things like damage to the keyboard, screen, and ports or other parts like the trackpad. Along with this plan, you even can take things a step further and get technical support from Lenovo with Lenovo Premiere Support. It gets you access to an 1800 phone number that you can dial to chat with a technician for issues with Windows 11, or other software problems.

So there you have it. Once the Yoga 6 (2023) goes on sale in April and hits the best laptops under $1,000 category, you'll get a one-year limited warranty with your purchase. If you want, you also can extend with Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan.