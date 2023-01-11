A lot of people spend time on video calls at home or in the office as a way to connect with colleagues and family. The good thing we have to say is that even though the Lenogo Yoga 6 (2023) is a laptop under $1,000, it packs in a great webcam for these situations. The device has a Full HD 1080p camera that supports Windows Hello. There's even a privacy shutter that you can slide over to cover the camera when it is not in use. These are all features you'd usually find on higher-end laptops.

So while Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) is not yet available at the time of this writing, you will be able to look great on your web calls once you end up buying the new Lenovo laptop later this April. You shouldn't have any issues in terms of video quality, and you'll be able to look professional and clear to everyone on the other side of your call.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) has a good webcam

When looking at laptop webcam quality in 2023, the new standard is 1080p. Other factors in a good webcam include Windows Hello support and the presence of a privacy slider. The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) has all of these features.

The 1080p webcam in the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) is above the 720p webcams that were once common in older laptops, including the Yoga 6 model from 2021. Because it's 1080p, more light can hit the lens behind the webcam for clearer images, especially in low-light scenarios. Lenovo moved to use a 1080p sensor in the 2022 model of the Yoga 6, and it was one of the highlights when we reviewed it.

Since the webcam has an IR sensor, you can use it to log into your PC with just your face thanks to Windows Hello. This helps reduce the need to worry about changing passwords and is an added security benefit.

Finally, we want to touch on the privacy slider. It's just a little switch at the top of the lens, so it's not fancier than what you see on other laptops. When the switch is pulled all the way to the left, the lens is covered by a piece of plastic, preventing the camera from seeing through it. Now you don't have to use sticky notes or tape to cover the lens.

Other webcams for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)

Nothing is wrong with the 1080p webcam on the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) but if you want something better, you can go with an external webcam. Of course, external webcams aren't easy to use on the go but work great when your laptop is at a desk with a monitor. We picked three webcams that have 4K or 2K sensors and wider viewing angles that'll make you look more like yourself to others on calls.

Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The Dell UltraSharp has a high-quality 4K Sony STARVIS sensor for excellent low-light performance. There are other great features like autofocus and noise reduction. See at Amazon See at Dell

Dell Pro Webcam The Dell Pro Webcam is a solid alternative to the more expensive Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam. It has a similar premium Sony sensor and keeps smart features like AI Auto Framing and noise reduction. See at Dell

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam This Anker webcam has a similar sensor to the Dell Pro Webcam, but it has a wider viewing angle. It also is much more compact. See at Amazon

The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) isn't for sale just yet, but once it becomes available in April, you can pick one up starting at $729.99. In the meantime, you can check out some other best Lenovo laptops that have similar webcams.