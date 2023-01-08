The Lenovo Yoga 6 is one of the best budget-oriented convertibles on the market, and the 2023 model comes with new AMD processors.

The Yoga 6 has become one of our favorite Lenovo laptops, and the company is refreshing it for 2023. The latest model of the Yoga 6 doesn't bring a lot of changes from the previous years, but it does have new AMD processors, which is certainly welcome. If you want to know everything there is to know about the new Lenovo Yoga 6 for 2023, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) specs

Operating system Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (8 cores) Display 13.3-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 300 nits, 100% sRGB, touch Storage 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM (soldered) 8GB LPDDR4x

16GB LPDDR4x Battery and power 59Whr battery, up to 17 hours of local 1080p video playback 45W power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Dual 2W stereo speakers

Dual microphone array Camera Full HD 1080p webcam + IR camera with privacy shutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Color and finish Dark teal Aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom Fabric and aluminum top, PC-ABS bottom

Size (WxDxH) Aluminum model: 304 x 218 x 17.45mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 in)

304 x 218 x 17.45mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 in) Fabric model: 304 x 218 x 17.36mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68) Weight Aluminum models: Starting at 1.37kg (3.02 pounds)

Starting at 1.37kg (3.02 pounds) Fabric models: Starting at 1.39kg (3.06 pounds) Price Starts at $729.99

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023): Pricing and availability

While Lenovo announced the new Yoga 6 model at CES 2023, it's not expected to launch until sometime in April. It's possible that only some configurations will be available at launch, which tends to be the case with many laptops. As usual, it will likely launch first on Lenovo's website before expanding to other retailers.

Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga 6 will start at $729.99, and it will naturally go up from there depending on your configuration options. That base model should include the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Based on previous models, prices for the top-tier configuration will likely be close to $1,000.

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)?

Lenovo didn't really make a ton of changes to the Lenovo Yoga 6 this year, not that it needed to. The laptop was redesigned and significantly improved for 2022, including a 1080p webcam, a taller 16:10 display, and more ports. It's frankly one of the best budget-oriented laptops on the market already. All of that is still here, but you'll also get newer processors.

AMD Ryzen 7000 processors

Indeed, the only real news with this year's model is the addition of AMD RYzen 7000 series processors, specifically the Ryzen 5 7530U and the Ryzen 7 7730U. These replace the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U of the previous model, but it's not as big of an upgrade as you might think due to AMD's rebranding of its mobile processors.

These new models do offer slightly faster CPU clock speeds and have more cache, so you're going to get more performance out of them. But that's about it in terms of changes. Unlike the AMD Ryzen 6000 series from last year, these models don't include RDNA 2 graphics, and they're still built on a 7nm process, so it's not a huge upgrade.

They're essentially rebranded versions of the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U that were released in 2022. They're better, but if you already have last year's model, there's no reason to upgrade.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023)?

You can't buy the Lenovo Yoga 6 just yet, as it's expected to launch in April 2023. When it does launch, though, the first place where you'll be able to find it is Lenovo's own website. That's where the company always launches its laptops first, but it's also where you can find more configuration options.

You should also be able to find it at retailers like Best Buy at some point, though there probably won't be as many options. Because retailers have to stock all kinds of products from different brands, only the most popular configurations generally make it to those stores. Either way, we'll be sure to have links for you as soon as the laptop is available.

If you don't want to wait, check out our round-up of the best laptops you can buy now. And as we previously mentioned, last year's Lenovo Yoga 6 is still a great buy, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a solid keyboard and trackpad, a 1080p webcam, and overall good performance.