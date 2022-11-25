The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a great convertible for almost anyone, with a great display and performance, and it's heavily discounted to just $530.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is already a great convertible for its usual price, as we noted in our review, but Black Friday is here to make it an even better deal. Two models are discounted right now, one with a Ryzen 5 processor and one with the more powerful Ryzen 7. Both are great deals, but the Ryzen 5 is naturally more affordable, costing just $529.99.

Lenovo Yoga 6 - Save $370 on the model with an AMD Ryzen 5 and 8GB of RAM

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13-inch AMD) Lenovo Yoga 6 $529.99 $899.99 Save $370 This model of the Lenovo Yoga 6 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and it has 8GB of RAM, which is good enough for day-to-day use at school or for web browsing. It's down to just $530, and for that price, it's a great deal. $539.99 at Lenovo

First off, we have more of an entry-level model, though it's still a very capable machine. This one comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, which has 6 cores and 12 threads and is capable of handling all kinds of day-to-day tasks. Whether you're browsing the web to read some news, working on a school project, or any other basic day-to-day task, this processor will keep up just fine. You also have 8GB of RAM so you can also run multiple apps at the same time or have a few browser tabs open without facing any hiccups, as long as you don't try to push it too hard. The 512GB SSD also gives you plenty of space for files so you don't have to worry about filling up your drive.

Some things are the same in both models, and that includes the 13.3-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio that makes it much better for productivity. Plus, there's a 1080p webcam above that display so you look good during video calls and meetings. These models also include an aluminum top cover rather than the fabric-covered one.

The list price claimed by Lenovo is a bit higher than you'd actually find normally, but this deal price of $529.99 is still the lowest it's been in months. It's a great time to buy this machine right now.

Lenovo Yoga 6 - Save $250 on the model with a Ryzen 7 and 16GB of RAM

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13-inch AMD) Lenovo Yoga 6 $699.99 $949.99 Save $250 This high-end model of the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and 16GB of RAM, so you have a great and fluid experience across the board, even with more demanding tasks. $699.99 at Best Buy

If you want a little more power, this high-end configuration of the Lenovo Yoga 6 at Best Buy is discounted by $250, and that brings it down to a price tag of just $699.99. That price includes a more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8 cores and 16 threads, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM. These upgrades really speed up the experience in every way, and while most people will be fine with the entry-level model, everything will be that much snappier when you have a faster CPU and double the RAM. Especially if you tend to have a lot of browser tabs open at once, which can fill up 8GB of RAM very quickly.

Otherwise, this model is similar to the cheaper variant, and that's not a bad thing. Getting a display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1080p webcam at this price is already very good. Add in the fact that this is a convertible laptop that you can use as a tablet, it's a really great price.

If you're looking for something different, we have a roundup with a lot of Black Friday deals on PCs and laptops, and there's something for everyone there. No matter who you are, now is a great time to upgrade your gear!