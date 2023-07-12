Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 $500 $700 Save $200 The Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 is an excellent budget Windows convertible, sporting a sleek aluminum design that includes a 1080p webcam and a 16:10 aspect ratio display. The variant with Ryzen 5 7530U is $200 cheaper right now for Prime Day. $500 at Best Buy

A bunch of Lenovo laptops are on sale at the moment for Prime Day, but this one deal on the Yoga 6 Gen 8 convertible deserves a special shoutout. It's our favorite budget laptop on the market, and it's currently down to just $500 from its usual price of $700. It's a remarkable convertible that checks a lot of boxes to earn our recommendation, even at its full price. The $200 discount right now at Best Buy makes it a no-brainer for folks who are shopping for a reliable mainstream machine on a budget.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 is worth considering

The 2023 model of the Lenovo Yoga 6 that's on sale right now retains everything that we loved about its predecessor — the Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7 — while upgrading the internals for better performance. This particular model will get you a Ryzen 5 7530U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for storage. It's a convertible that sports a 13.3-inch display with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and FHD (1920x1200) resolution. The screen, as you'd expect from a convertible, also supports touch and pen input, meaning you can also use the Yoga 6 as a tablet when you need it.

Some other noteworthy features of the Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible include a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, a good set of ports to connect all your peripherals, and more. It's also a good-looking laptop overall that looks and feels more expensive than what its price tag may suggest. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is an easy recommendation that doesn't leave a lot of room for complaints. It's one of those laptops that is already great for what you get, but the discounted price makes it even better. If you want to check out more options before opening your wallet for this one, then consider checking out other Prime Day laptop deals to see if you can find something better