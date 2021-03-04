Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU, ‘Abyss Blue’ texture finish launched in India
Lenovo has introduced the new Yoga 6 laptop for customers in India. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop comes with a unique hybrid design featuring metal and soft-touch materials. The lid is fabric-wrapped with a textile cover which is claimed to be treated with fire and stain-resistant finish.
Lenovo Yoga 6: Specifications
The Yoga 6 comes with a 13.3-inch IPS display with full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) resolution that can go up to 300-nits of brightness and covers 72% of the NTSC color space. It is a touchscreen, so you also get support for the Lenovo digital pen that supports up to 4,096-level pressure sensitivity. Powering the notebook is the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD.
Lenovo also offers a 1-megapixel webcam with IR (infra-red) with a privacy shutter, dual-microphones, and dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security and the Lenovo Q-Control system that lets you customize the performance for improved battery life and thermals. On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort & power delivery) ports, and a headphone and mic combo jack. The 60Whr battery on the Lenovo Yoga 6 is said to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.
The laptop is available for pre-order on Lenovo.com and is priced at ₹86,990. Lenovo says that the Yoga 6 will be going on sale starting 10th March via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as other offline retail channels later at a later period. If you’re looking for other options, Lenovo also offers Intel options in the Yoga lineup.