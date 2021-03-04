Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU, ‘Abyss Blue’ texture finish launched in India

Lenovo has introduced the new Yoga 6 laptop for customers in India. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop comes with a unique hybrid design featuring metal and soft-touch materials. The lid is fabric-wrapped with a textile cover which is claimed to be treated with fire and stain-resistant finish.

Lenovo Yoga 6: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Yoga 6 Dimensions & Weight 206.4 x 308 x 17 ~18.2 mm

1.32 kgs Display 13.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

touchscreen

touchscreen 300-nits

72% NTSC Processor AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (2.0GHz- 4.1GHz) GPU AMD Radeon graphics RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4

1TB PCIe SSD Battery & Charger 60 WHr (18 hours claimed) I/O 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort & power delivery)

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)

3.5mm headphone and microphone combo Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Fingerprint scanner

Backlit keyboard

Dolby Atmos

IR camera

Webcam privacy shutter

Lenovo Q-Control system control

The Yoga 6 comes with a 13.3-inch IPS display with full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) resolution that can go up to 300-nits of brightness and covers 72% of the NTSC color space. It is a touchscreen, so you also get support for the Lenovo digital pen that supports up to 4,096-level pressure sensitivity. Powering the notebook is the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD.

Lenovo also offers a 1-megapixel webcam with IR (infra-red) with a privacy shutter, dual-microphones, and dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security and the Lenovo Q-Control system that lets you customize the performance for improved battery life and thermals. On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort & power delivery) ports, and a headphone and mic combo jack. The 60Whr battery on the Lenovo Yoga 6 is said to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

The laptop is available for pre-order on Lenovo.com and is priced at ₹86,990. Lenovo says that the Yoga 6 will be going on sale starting 10th March via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as other offline retail channels later at a later period. If you’re looking for other options, Lenovo also offers Intel options in the Yoga lineup.