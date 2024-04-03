At its core, the Lenovo Yoga lineup is made up of convertibles that can serve as your tablet, laptop, and everything in between. If you don't need a convertible, you can turn to other Lenovo product lines. However, after using the company's new Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop for over a week, I'm not sure why you would. Using the Lenovo Yoga 7 as a traditional laptop reveals few, if any, downsides that come from the convertible form factor. It works just like the normal laptop you're used to, and it only happens to have a 360-degree hinge that can morph the Yoga 7 into a tablet or stand. Plus, you get all this for under $1,000, and that's important to remember.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 won't replace your gaming or workstation-grade laptop, but this great convertible laptop did replace the M3 MacBook Air and Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in my workflow without any limitations. It handled photo editing in Affinity Photo 2 just fine, as well as my web-based content creation and productivity tasks. Generally, I'd expect most people in the market for a convertible like the Yoga 7 to have performance needs similar to mine, which this laptop crushes. The real hiccup is the Yoga 7's display, and the gap between configurations is massive. The Yoga 7 that I reviewed has an IPS display with pretty terrible color accuracy and brightness, but I presume the OLED version will do much better. To make it easy for you: I'd buy this laptop to meet my needs if I was on a sub-$1,000 budget.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a Yoga 7 2-in-1 for review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14AHP9) Versatile laptop It's the midrange convertible I'd buy 8 / 10 Lenovo's latest Yoga 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch display and a convertible form factor. It includes many of the things we love about Lenovo laptops, such as a great keyboard and touchpad. The design is solid as well, with strong curves on the bottom case and few strong edges on the exterior. Performance will be good enough for most productivity workflows thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 chipset. However, this laptop isn't as premium as some of Lenovo's best. Pros The AMD chipset holds its own in everyday tasks

The 2-in-1 form factor is useful, while not taking away from the laptop's overall usability

The price is right at under $1,000 Cons The IPS display isn't very color accurate or bright

There are more premium and more powerful Yoga laptops out there

No USB-C ports on the right side

Pricing and availability

Lenovo announced the Yoga 7 2-in-1 at CES 2024, and it will become available for purchase sometime this month for $900. There are a number of configuration options available, starting with the processor. This laptop uses the AMD Ryzen 8040 mobile platform, and features either the Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor. You can also choose between an IPS or OLED display panel, with the latter option being brighter and more color-accurate. Our review unit featured the Ryzen 7 chip and IPS display. More information about the Yoga 7's pricing and availability will be revealed later in April 2024.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (8C / 16T, 3.3 / 5.1GHz, 8MB L2 / 16MB L3) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Graphics Display type IPS WUXGA Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 1920x1200 RAM 16GB Soldered LPDDR5x-6400 Storage 1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe Battery Integrated 71Wh Charge speed 65W Ports 1x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), 1x USB-C (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2) with USB PD 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps) with USB PD 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1 up to 4K/60Hz, 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm), 1x microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam FHD 1080p and IR with privacy shutter Cellular connectivity None Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 convertible Dimensions 12.51 x 8.75 x 0.66 inches Weight 3.55 lbs Speakers Stereo 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Arctic Grey Pen compatibility Yes, separate purchase Price $900

Design and ports

A solid selection of ports, but I wish there was USB-C on both sides

Close

While Lenovo has some work to do with its naming conventions, it figured out a design and brand for the Yoga lineup. The Lenovo Yoga 7 looks a lot like other recent Yoga laptops, such as the Yoga Book 9i, which serves as my Windows daily-driver. That's certainly not a bad thing, because this laptop looks high-quality and professional despite its midrange price. In fact, the Yoga 7 appears more premium than it feels in some areas. You can easily flex the display and top half of the laptop, as well as the keyboard and deck. It's made of aluminum, not plastic, but it still could be sturdier. This is where you'll notice the difference between the Yoga 7 and a more premium laptop, like the Lenovo Yoga 9i or Slim Pro 9i.

This laptop looks high-quality and professional despite its midrange price.

Since the Yoga 7 is a convertible laptop, the design offers an abundance of flexibility. The 360-degree hinge is sturdy and easier to adjust, but it doesn't double as a speaker bar on this midrange laptop. I found myself using the touchscreen on the Yoga 7 quite often, and noticed that the glass didn't pick up fingerprints as easily as even my non-touch computers. I can't say that I used tablet mode, tent mode, or display mode all that often, but the flexibility was nice to have. Most importantly, I didn't feel like the 2-in-1 design took anything away from the Yoga 7's functionality when used as a traditional laptop.

The port selection on the Yoga 7 is fantastic overall, although I wish it had USB-C ports on both sides. Instead, the two USB-C ports are both on the left, along with an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. On the right, you'll find a microSD card slot and a USB-A port. Another minor annoyance is that the two USB-C ports have different specifications, with no markings to distinguish them. The USB-C port closest to the HDMI port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, while the other supports full USB 4.

Keyboard and touchpad

The same great keyboard and touchpad from Lenovo is still here

Close

One of the great things about Lenovo laptops is that their keyboards and touchpads offer an incredibly consistent experience between models. Before using the Lenovo Yoga 7, I reviewed the Lenovo LOQ 15 (a gaming laptop), and the typing experience felt nearly identical. The Yoga 7's keyboard has a good layout with the perfect amount of key travel for this form factor, and the layout leaves just enough space for stereo Dolby Atmos speakers on its sides. There's also a Copilot key on the right side of the keyboard, but it might not be usable right now. I was able to use it during testing, but general availability can depend on region and your Microsoft account. If Copilot is unavailable, the dedicated key will fall back to Windows Search instead.

The touchpad was decent to use as well, but I always miss the MacBook trackpad when using Windows laptops. To the right of the touchpad, there's a fingerprint sensor for convenience. While in 2-in-1 mode, Lenovo software will try to detect the Yoga 7's positional changes and turn off the keyboard and touchpad's input as needed. This isn't perfect, but it works pretty well. When using the Yoga 7 as a tablet, an on-screen keyboard will pop up while inside text fields, although its default size is rather large.

Display

The resolution is good enough, but brightness and color are lacking

Close

As I mentioned earlier, the Yoga 7's display should have a big asterisk next to it, because quality will largely depend on whether you get the IPS or OLED panel. The 1920x1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate is the same across the two display types, as well as the Dolby Vision certification. However, many of the other things that matter are different between the IPS and OLED versions of the Yoga 7. The one you'll notice is the low brightness of the IPS display, which tops out at around 300 nits, and my review unit measured around 220 nits. Color accuracy is also poor on the IPS model as well, as shown by our independent display tests:

I can't say I've personally had a laptop score this low in SpyderX color accuracy tests, with the Yoga 7 and its IPS display covering just 65% of the sRGB color gamut. These results aren't abnormal, either, because my review unit covered 46% of the NTSC color gamut, and Lenovo says the Yoga 7 is rated for 45% coverage. If you do any kind of color-accurate work, this makes the IPS version of the Yoga 7 a no-go. I presume the OLED version is better, and Lenovo claims that it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, meets the DisplayHDR True Black 500 spec, and has an additional 100 nits of brightness. However, I can only speak to my review unit, which had an IPS display.

The Yoga 7's display should have a big asterisk next to it, because quality will largely depend on whether you get the IPS or OLED panel.

Is this a dealbreaker? Not necessarily. If you mostly do basic productivity work that isn't dependent on color accuracy, you may not even notice these Yoga 7 pitfalls. In my case, the low brightness levels were much more noticeable in daily use than the poor color accuracy. Regardless, it's absolutely clear that you can get a better display from a higher-end Lenovo laptop, such as the OLED screen on the Yoga 9i.

Performance

It handled my full productivity workflow with ease, with solid benchmarks