Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14AHP9) $600 $900 Save $300 A great 2-in-1 laptop that packs lots of power and comes in priced at $300 below it's original MSRP. $600 at Amazon

Lenovo has a dizzying array of laptops in its lineup, so it can be hard to navigate the maze of products if you're looking to buy something new. Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you, highlighting some of the best Lenovo laptops that you can buy right now.

Of course, we have our favorites, like the current Yoga 7, which is a convertible laptop that we think 'most people should buy'. Not only is the form factor great, but you're also getting lots of power. Best of all, it's now being offered with a serious discount of $300, dropping it down to its lowest price yet at $600.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga 7?