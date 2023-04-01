Each year, Lenovo refreshes its great convertibles, mainly the Yoga lineup, with new devices. We've already seen the Lenovo Yoga 9i, as well as the Lenovo Yoga 6, but now it's time for the spring hardware refresh. That means the Lenovo Yoga 7 and 7i are getting new models.

If you're wondering what Lenovo has changed from last year's incredible Yoga 7 series, you've come to the right place. From the price to specifications, here's everything that's new on these new great Lenovo laptops.

Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i (2023) specs

Lenovo Yoga 7 (2023) (16-inch only) Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) (14-inch and 16-inch) Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 7000 U-series processors Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 P-series processors (28W)

Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 U-series processors (15W) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 resolution) LCD, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits, 10-point Multi-touch 14-inch model: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800 resolution) OLED PureSight, 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits, 10-point Multi-touch

14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 resolution) OLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits, 10-point Multi-touch

14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400 resolution) LCD, 60Hz refresh rate 16:10 aspect, 300 nits, 10-point Multi-touch 16-inch model: 16-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 resolution) LCD, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits, 10-point Multi-touch

16-inch -WUXGA (1920x1200 resolution), 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10a aspect ratio, 300 nits, 10-point multi-touch Storage 256GB/512GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD 14-inch model: 512GB/1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD 16-inch model: 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel 6400Mhz 8GB/16GB LPDDR5, Dual Channel 5200Mhz Battery and power 71Whr 4-cell battery 14-inch model: 71Whr battery 16-inch model: 73Whr with Rapid Charge Express8 (15-minute charge for 3 hours) Ports 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 14) 1

x USB-C (USB4 Gen 3/DP 1.4a/PD 3.0)

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x MicroSD Card Reader

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x NOVO Button (used to restart PC, on D cover) 14-inch model: 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

2 x USB-C

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x MicroSD Card reader

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x NOVO button (used to restart PC, on D cover) 16-inch model: 2 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

2 x USB-C

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x MicroSD Card reader

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x NOVO button (used to restart PC, on D cover) Audio 2 x 2W speakers Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers Dolby Atmos Camera 1080P FHD IR RGB Camera with Privacy Shutter 1080P FHD IR RGB Camera with Privacy Shutter Windows Hello IR webcam IR webcam Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 WLAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth: 5.2 Size (WxDxH) 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches 14-inch model: 12.5 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches 16-inch model 14 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches Weight Starting at 4.4 pounds 14-inch model: OLED: Starting 3.28 pounds

LCD: Starting at 3.41 pounds 16-inch model: Starting 4.3 pounds

WUXGA: Starting 4.49 pounds

Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i (2023): Pricing and availability

Lenovo mentioned that both the Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i will be available for purchase in April. The company was pretty vague about pricing, but like last year's models, they'll be affordable for many users. We do know that the Lenovo Yoga 7 (2023) 14-inch will start at $850 and the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) 16-inch will start at $800. The 16-inch Yoga 7, meanwhile, is $800 and won't be available until May. All models are introductory prices, so if you add more RAM or storage, the cost will go up.

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i (2023)?

Lenovo didn't introduce a ton of changes this year, but it's under-the-hood tweaks that matter. Plus, Lenovo has added an AMD option to a Yoga 7 model for the first time. That's why the lineup has been divided into Yoga 7i for Intel, and Yoga 7 for the standard AMD model. Many of the features from last year's model are still here on the new model, including the webcam cover and the speakers.

Going back to what's changed under the hood, Lenovo is now using 13th-generation Intel CPUs for the Yoga 7i, specifically P-series and U-series CPUs with a hybrid architecture. The P-series runs at 28W while the U-series at 15W. We're not certain which specific parts Lenovo is using since that information wasn't provided to XDA. Either way, Intel has mentioned that you'll get a 10% productivity boost with the new 13th-generation CPUs, so that's something to look out for if you're considering upgrading. We haven't tested a 13th-generation laptop yet to corroborate this claim.

The standard Yoga 7 is getting AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for the first time. Again, Lenovo didn't provide us with specific chip numbers. We're assuming, however, that just like with the Intel Yoga 7i models, not much has changed in terms of performance — unless the mobile chips feature Radeon 700M graphics, which use the Zen 4 architecture. We'll have to wait for confirmation on this.

We still have a lot of questions concerning these two laptops, but it's not uncommon for best laptop makers to not provide specifics on CPU chips shortly after a product announcement.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i (2023)?

You'll be able to buy the Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i (2023) directly from Lenovo later this year in April or May, depending on the model. The Lenovo Yoga 7 (2023) 14-inch will be found first in April on Lenovo's website. The Yoga 7 (2023) 16-inch, meanwhile won't be available until May, also on Lenovo's website.

Lenovo has yet to put up a webpage for either of these products, but when one goes live, we'll update you. Typically, these products also go up for sale at other retailers like Best Buy, too, but will always hit Lenovo's site first.

FAQ

Q: Does the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023) have a good webcam?

There's a standard FHD IR webcam as standard with 1080p resolution, which is above the 720p standard on older laptops. The webcam also supports Windows Hello for security, letting you log into your PC with just your face. These webcams have sliders to cover the lens for extra privacy. If you'd like higher-quality calls, consider using an external webcam that might have more advanced features like background blur or image correction.

Q: Does the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023) have 5G?

These are mid-range consumer laptops, so they both lack the 5G option. If you're looking for 5G, you can use your cellphone as a hotspot or buy a cellular hotspot service from your carrier. As another option, there are many other 5G laptops that you can consider from Lenovo, although they're mainly from the ThinkPad range and are more expensive.

Q: Does the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023) have good battery life?

Lenovo did not provide us with battery life claims, so we're not sure yet how they'll fare. However, the battery size has not changed from last generation, so we're expecting similar results. As a reference, when we reviewed last year's Lenovo Yoga 7i, we got up six hours and 50 minutes with the 71WHr battery. You'll get a 71Whr battery on the 14-inch model and a 73Whr battery on the 16-inch one. If you're worried about battery life, know that way you use your laptop, like keeping the screen at high brightness or running CPU-intensive apps, will impact it negatively.

Q: Does the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023) have Thunderbolt?

No. Neither of these devices has Thunderbolt because the Yoga 7 has an AMD chip that isn't designed to support the Thunderbolt standard. The Yoga 7i, meanwhile, shares the same base layout as the Yoga 7, so it has omitted the feature, even though it has an Intel chip.

Q: Does the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023) run Linux?

No, these laptops are only certified to run Windows. If you want to run Linux on this machine, you can try to dual-boot it or replace Windows 11 using installation media, but with the risk of certain things like the trackpad or display not working. We suggest virtualizing Linux using software like Oracle Virtualbox or running the Windows Subsystem for Linux on top of Windows 11.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM, storage, and battery on the Lenovo Yoga 7 & Yoga 7i (2023)?

On last year's Yoga 7 models, you could not upgrade the RAM since it was soldered to the motherboard. We suggest buying a model with adequate RAM for your needs. There are 8GB and 16GB options for both laptops, so if you're worried about memory, opt for the higher-RAM variants.

You can, however, upgrade the battery and storage by following Lenovo's instructions. You'll have to remove the bottom of the laptop and several screws and have installation media handy for reinstalling Windows in the case of replacing storage. And, for a new battery, an official battery from Lenovo. We don't suggest doing this as it could void your warranty.