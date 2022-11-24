Source: Lenovo Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14-inch) $825 $1420 Save $595 Lenovo's Yoga 7i 14 (Gen 7) is a more affordable alternative to the mighty Yoga 9i, and it's especially attractive thanks to the huge price drop down to just $825. That's a savings of nearly $600. It's often tough to find a laptop this with quality and level of feature for less than $1,000, so don't miss this deal. $825 at Lenovo

Lenovo's 14-inch Yoga 7i has now entered its seventh generation, and it's better than ever. It's also currently enjoying a deep Black Friday sale, knocking the price down to just $825. This is a laptop that I've personally used and tested, and I'd recommend it even at the full asking price. At 41% off, it's an even easier recommendation.

The Yoga 7i more than just an affordable alternative to the truly premium Yoga 9i. You don't get the same soundbar hinge as on the 9i, but otherwise the design is quite similar. It has rounded edges to make it more comfortable to hold when in tablet mode or when typing, it has a full aluminum build with Storm Grey finish that effectively hides fingerprints, and it has a massive touchpad to complement the comfortable keyboard. Ports are plentiful and, thanks to the Intel platform, include Thunderbolt 4 that let you connect to the best Thunderbolt 4 docks. Top firing speakers with Dolby Atmos pump out quality audio that remains unmuffled, and the touch display with Dolby Vision is truly a stunner.

Why buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 (Gen 7)?

This is, in my opinion, one of the best convertible laptops out there today, especially for anyone who wants something extra versatile that can swap between work and leisure. It has inside a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor (CPU) with Performance and Efficient cores, with enough power to handle a relatively heavy workload. The CPU is joined by integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a fast 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD).

The 14-inch display might be the best feature here, coming in with a 2240x1400 (2.2K) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color, and 300 nits brightness. Dolby Vision is onboard to make supporting content look that much better, allowing you to enjoy TV and movies in the evening. It's just as comfortable at work, and the 1080p FHD webcam will make video calls a breeze. An IR sensor for Windows Hello is included, as is a fingerprint reader for added security. This is an awesome laptop even at full price, but seeing it cut down to $825 makes it even easier to recommend.