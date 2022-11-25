Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch) $650 $1000 Save $350 Lenovo's upsized Yoga 7i (Gen 7) takes the convertible form factor and gives it a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution. The full keyboard with number pad and sizable touchpad make productivity easy, and it has the performance to crush your workload thanks to Intel's 12th Gen Core chips. $650 at Best Buy

The convertible laptop market is mainly dominated by smaller PCs ranging from 12 to 14 inches. So whenever we find a larger convertible — in this case 16 inches — on sale, it's worth writing about. Lenovo has already hosted some of the best Black Friday laptop and computer sales at its official site, but this Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 7) deal at Best Buy is hard to beat. You can get this upsized convertible at $350 off the regular $1,000 price, bringing the total down to just $650. This is a laptop that I've personally used, and it's one that I'd recommend even at full price. Being able to pick it up for the cost of a far lesser laptop just makes it that much better.

What makes the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 so good?

I tested both the smaller Yoga 7i 14 and the larger Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 7) earlier this year and came away quite impressed with what Lenovo has to offer. The PC manufacturer has done a lot of work on its mid-range lineups, and it is paying off. The chassis is now rounded along the edges for a more comfortable hold in tablet mode, and it also doesn't dig into your wrists as much while typing. The keyboard is comfortable for long days of typing and even has a full number pad for the accountants out there. The touchpad won't hold you back, either. It's enormous.

A lot of laptops on sale during Black Friday will cut corners, especially on the display, to keep the price down. Lenovo hasn't taken that bait here, offering up a crisp 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution for the 16:10 aspect ratio. Color reproduction is excellent, and there's plenty of brightness to combat against glare. The selection of ports is also quite generous. There are two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can always connect to one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks, but the native selection here is probably enough for most workloads.

This discounted model specifically comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor (CPU) with 12 cores and 16 threads, giving you the power needed to cut through your daily workload. It's joined by 8GB of soldered LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM and a 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that can be upgraded after purchase. This is a whole lot of convertible laptop for one great price.

