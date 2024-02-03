Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) Going all-in on AI The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) is the latest refresh which promises strong multimedia capabilities, and a wide selection of display options. It's powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors which are designed to accelerate AI workloads more efficiently. It looks premium, has an ergonomic design, and packs a pretty large battery for its size. All in all, it has the makings to be an excellent mid-range hybrid option. Pros Sleek design High-res OLED display option Packs a large battery Cons Limited to U-series Intel CPUs

Convertible laptops can be very handy devices if you use them right, but they can also be quite expensive. Thankfully, there are some great mid-range options as well, and today we'll be comparing two very interesting 2-in-1 laptops in this segment. The freshly launched Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) goes up against the HP Envy x360 (2023), with both having similar features and prices. The Yoga gets an AI performance boost thanks to Intel's new Core Ultra processors, while the Envy x360 is a proven workhorse with Intel's 13th Gen. CPUs. So, which one of these two is the best convertible laptop in 2024? Time to find out.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) vs HP Envy x360: Price, specs & availability

The Envy x360 14 has some great discounts, making it more appealing

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) was announced at CES, and will be going on sale from April 2024 with a starting price of $850, for the 14-inch model. There's also a 16-inch model which starts at $900. The laptop should be available via Lenovo's own e-store, and other major retailers. Being a mid-range offering, the choice of CPUs is restricted to Intel's U-series Core Ultra chips, and not the H series as seen in the Yoga 9i series. This also means you don't get the superior Intel Arc graphics processor, but the older Iris Xe GPU. RAM and storage can be configured up to 16GB and 1TB, respectively. It will be offered in Tidal teal and Storm gray colors.

The 14-inch HP Envy x360 now starts at $630 from HP's website, and comes in just silver. This base configuration has an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can bump this up to an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which will cost you $890. HP offers a 15.6-inch model of the Envy x360 which starts at $900 for similar Intel CPU options, but has upgradable RAM. The Envy x360 15.6 is also available with an AMD CPU (up to a Ryzen 7 7730U) and an optional OLED display, starting at $570.



Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) HP Envy x360 14 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Evo Edition) Up to Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Onboard Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x 8GB or 16GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 71Wh 43Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 (2.8K OLED with 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 OLED with 60Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits); 16 (1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits) 14 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch, 250 nits, IPS, active pen included Camera 2MP + IR camera, dual-mic array 5MP IR with shutter Speakers 2x2W Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Dual stereo speakers Ports 14-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x NOVO button); 16-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x MicroSD Card Reader) USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2 x 2AX, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 14 (12.51x8.76x0.65 inches); 16 (14.26x9.85x0.67 inches) 12.68 x 8.3 x 0.75-0.77 inches Weight 14 (3.28 pounds for OLED, 3.42 pounds for LCD); 16 (4.50 pounds) 3.35 pounds

Design

The Yoga 7i (2024) has better physical ports

One of the new additions to the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) is a dedicated Copilot key. The overall design is sleek thanks to rounded edges on the base of the laptop, which should make it more comfortable for on-lap usage. You get a good selection of ports too, in the form of two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), USB-A, microSD card reader, HDMI, headphone/ microphone combo, and a dedicated system recovery button (NOVO). The keys are well spaced, and the laptop comes with a generously sized trackpad. There are stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio. It's not the lightest convertible laptop, as it has a starting weight of 3.42 pounds. The variant with the OLED display is a bit lighter at 3.28 pounds. It measures 0.65 inches in thickness, which is average.

The HP Envy x360 has a more angular design, although all sharp corners have been rounded, so it won't dig into your palms. It has a similar starting weight of 3.35 pounds, but is on the thicker side at 0.77 inches. HP says it has used recycled metals in the cover and keyboard frame, along with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics for the key caps. It has two USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a USB-C (10Gbps) port. There are stereo speakers here, and these are tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Between the two, I think Lenovo has the better design and a more modern selection of ports. The two Thunderbolt 4 ports should offer a greater level of flexibility for connecting accessories via the right dock. The Envy x360 is in need of a refresh, which we could get sometime this year.

Display

An easy victory for the Yoga 7i (2024)

Lenovo is offering users a choice of three display panels for the 14-inch model. The Yoga 7i's base model comes with a 1920x1200 LCD panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 300 nits of brightness. The second option keeps the same resolution, but bumps the display type to an OLED. This has the same aspect ratio, but slightly higher brightness of 400 nits and Dolby Vision playback. If you want to go all out, you can get the 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. All three display types have a glass cover, and support 10-point multitouch input.

The HP Envy x360's display can't be customized, and it just has one option, which is a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with a FHD (1920x1080) resolution, and 250 nits of brightness. This is an easy win for the Yoga, as its OLED options should easily trump the Envy's panel in terms of color accuracy and contrast ratio.

Performance

The Yoga 7i's AI processor gives it an edge

2024 is the year of AI, and the Lenovo Yoga 7i is ready for the AI workloads of the future. The Intel Core Ultra processors feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to speed up AI workloads, so the new 7i should definitely benefit here compared to the HP. One thing worth noting is that this series of Yoga laptops will have the lower-powered U-series processors, which we expect should be the Core Ultra 7 165U/ 155U for the top-end variants, and either the Core Ultra 5 135U/ 125U for the base variants. All CPUs in the U series have a total of 14 cores. The new architecture and more efficient cores should be able to deliver better performance, compared to equivalent processors from the previous generation. However, I wouldn't hold much hope for vastly better gaming performance, since these processors have Iris Xe GPUs, and not the Intel Arc GPU.

The HP Envy x360 can be kitted with up to an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, which has a total of 10 cores and onboard Iris Xe graphics. We saw this CPU on many laptops last year, such as the Spectre x360 13.5, and one can expect pretty decent multimedia performance. Neither of these laptops are designed for gaming, but you shouldn't have much difficulty with running casual titles.

The Envy x360 gets a Wide Vision 5MP webcam, with a privacy shutter, and a dual microphone array. The Yoga 7i too has a similar microphone and privacy setup, but with a 2MP camera.

Battery life

The Lenovo Yoga 7i has the size advantage

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) has a fairly large 71WHr battery, and can be fast-charged via the USB-C port. The Envy x360 has a comparatively smaller 43WHr battery, and comes with a 65W charger which HP claims can charge the laptop up to 50% in 30 minutes. Logically, the Yoga 7i should be able to outlast the Envy, simply due to the larger capacity and the fact that it has a more power-efficient processor and display.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) vs HP Envy x360: Which is right for you?

The Yoga 7i (2024) has the battery and AI performance advantages

If you're not in any hurry, I would strongly recommend waiting for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) to go on sale in April, as that's the laptop I would recommend. It does everything slightly better than the HP, from the design, selection of ports, processor, to the display. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have a newer CPU which is designed to accelerate AI tasks much more efficiently than the previous generation.

The HP Envy x360 is a decent alternative, as long as you get a good deal on it. At the time of writing this, HP is offering the top-end variant on its site for just a little more than the base variant of the Yoga 7i. This makes it good value as the 13th Core i7 should be able to outperform the entry-level Core Ultra U-series processor. However, keep in mind that the display is not going to be as vivid as the Yoga, and battery life will most likely not be as good either.