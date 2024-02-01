Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) Versatile and powerful The Yoga 7i (2024) is a 2-in-1 offering from Lenovo that's powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. You can choose a 16-inch or 14-inch version and opt for amazing displays and up to 16GB of memory. Pros Intel Core Ultra processor OLED PureSight display Windows Copilot Cons Can't upgrade memory Still has Intel Iris Xe graphics

MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) Sleek and dependable $941 $1299 Save $358 The MacBook Air M2 is powered by the M2 chip, which means it has boosted battery life. The Liquid Retina display adds to the sleekness of the laptop. It offers a ton of RAM and storage options and is incredibly reliable. Pros Liquid Retina Display Incredibly reliable Amazing battery life Cons Not as versatile Ports are lacking $941 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy



When you're comparing laptops, offerings from Apple and Lenovo should be at the top of your list. These manufacturers make some of the best laptops for productivity on the market. The latest devices are no exception, as both are utilizing some of the newest technology to boost their laptops. If you're looking for a laptop that you can use on the go or at home, you'd be hard-pressed to find better options than the MacBook Air M2 or the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1. Depending on what kind of OS you prefer or features that you feel you need, there's plenty to like about these two laptops. If you're wondering which one is better for you, we'll help you decide by showing you all these laptops have to offer.

Price, specs & availability

One offers more storage

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 was announced at the end of 2023 and will be widely available in April 2024. You'll first be able to buy it from Lenovo and then will be able to find it from retail stores. It comes in two sizes, a 14-inch and a 16-inch offering. The 14-inch will start at $850 while the 16-inch will start at $900. You'll be able to choose up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 U-series processor and can get up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The 14-inch comes in three display offerings, including an OLED option, while the 16-inch only has one display choice.

The MacBook Air is widely available now, as it was released last year. You can find it at all major retailers and at Apple alike. This also has two size options to choose from: a 13-inch and a 15-inch choice. The 13-inch starts at $1,099 and the 15-inch starts at $1,299. The only differences between the two models are the battery and the display size. You can choose up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage with your MacBook Air.



Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 MacOS CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Evo Edition) Apple M2 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 71Wh 66.5-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14 (2.8K OLED with 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 OLED with 60Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits); 16 (1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits) 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display Camera 2MP + IR camera, dual-mic array 1080P webcam Speakers 2x2W Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Six speaker array Colors 14 (Storm Grey); 16 (Tidal Teal / Storm Grey) Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, Silver Ports 14-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x NOVO button); 16-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x MicroSD Card Reader) USB-C, MagSafe, headphone jack Dimensions 14 (12.51x8.76x0.65 inches); 16 (14.26x9.85x0.67 inches) 0.45 x 13.4 x 9.35 inches Weight 14 (3.28 pounds for OLED, 3.42 pounds for LCD); 16 (4.50 pounds) 3.3 pounds

Design

2-in-1 vs. clamshell

In terms of design, these laptops are rather different. As mentioned, they come in different sizes. But the biggest difference is the fact that the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop while the MacBook Air is a clamshell design. You can use the Yoga 7i in multiple modes, providing flexibility as you work. Both come with the dual-hinge design and the 14-inch option has speakers on both sides of the keyboard while the 16-inch has speakers above the keyboard. There is a fingerprint sensor in both options, while the 16-inch has a full number keypad. Both include the Windows Copilot key.

For ports, the 16-inch gets an extra USB 3.2 port and then each has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, another USB 3.2 port, and an audio combo jack. You can choose between Tidal Teal or Storm Grey if you opt for the 14-inch, while you can only get Storm Grey in the 16-inch. The 16-inch weighs 4.5 pounds and the 14-inch weighs up to 3.42 pounds, depending on the display you choose.

The MacBook Air comes in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver. The 13-inch weighs 2.7 pounds and the 15-inch weighs 3.3 pounds. The 13-inch has four speakers while the 15-inch offers six speakers. Both Lenovo and Apple offers speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio. You'll enjoy the same ports no matter what size you choose. You'll get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 port, and an audio jack. It has a TouchID sensor as well.

Display

OLED vs. Liquid Retina

You'll get to pick the display that best suits your work if you opt for the 14-inch Yoga 7i. It comes in an LCD 1920x1200 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of maximum brightness, 45% NTSC, Dolby Vision, and it's on 10-point Multi-touch glass. You can also choose an OLED 1920x1200 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness,100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision on the 10-point Multi-touch glass. The top option is an OLED 2880x1880 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3, and Dolby Vision on the 10-point Multi-touch glass. If you choose the 16-inch Yoga 7i, you'll get a WUXGA 1920x1200 LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, 300 nits, 45% NTSC, on the 10-point Multi-touch glass.

A big difference between the two Yoga options is the webcam. There's a 1080P FHD IR RGB camera on the 14-inch choice with a privacy shutter. But the 16-inch has a 2MP FHD + IR camera with a hybrid shutter. The MacBook Air offers a 1080P FHD FaceTime camera.

In terms of displays, the MacBook Air offers some of the best and sharpest on the market. The 13-inch MacBook Air offers a 2560x1664 Liquid Retina IPS with up to 500 nits of brightness and P3 Wide Color and True Tone. The 15-inch comes with a 2880x1864 Liquid Retina IPS display with maximum 500 nits of brightness, P3 Wide Color, and True Tone.

Performance

Both can handle a lot

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra U-series processors, which are 15W processors. These processors are upgrades from previous versions of the Intel Core series but aren't the top of the line either. The Yoga 7i has a built-in NPU to handle AI-related tasks, making this computer ready for more future technology and features. These 15W processors are not as heavy-duty as the ones in the Yoga 9i, but they will handle plenty of tasks and work with you on your most productive days to churn out work.

The MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2 chip. It's not as powerful as the M3 chips that are in the newest MacBook Pro lineup, but it is still one of the best you can find in any laptop. Apple's M2 chip handles its graphics as well, as you're getting a unit that provides superb playback and is ideal to use for streaming, video editing, and more.

Battery Life

Apple is superior

While we haven't had a chance to review the Lenovo Yoga 7i's battery life, both versions do come with a 71Whr battery that should last a decent amount of time, thanks to the coupling with the Intel Core Ultra processor. But it will be hard to match the MacBook Air's battery life, as the M2 chip makes the battery last incredibly long. The 13-inch and the 15-inch both last up to 10 hours on a single charge, making them more versatile to use at home and on the road. The 13-inch comes with a 52.6WHr battery and the 15-inch has a 66.5Whr one.

Which one is right for you?

The new and splashy entry may always be more enticing, but we are still going to stick with the MacBook Air. It's light, sharp-looking, and the M2 chip powers it to be able to handle all kinds of tasks. Plus, the graphics and display are superior to anything that the Lenovo Yoga 7i offers. The battery life is supreme and, if you don't mind which OS you're using, the MacBook Air is the pick. For creators, business professionals, and even light gamers, the MacBook Air can handle it all.

With all that being said, there's absolutely a place for the Lenovo Yoga 7i in your life. If you're someone who needs versatility and will utilize the 2-in-1 abilities, it's a solid option for a flexible laptop. If you want to opt for the OLED display, you'll be able to enjoy more gaming and streaming, thanks to the vibrancy. Plus, the built-in NPU's AI capability can help you handle tasks more easily. You can also get a bigger display with the Yoga 7i.