It's the time of year again when Lenovo refreshes its laptops, including its series of Yoga convertible laptops. That, of course, means the popular Yoga 7i, one of Lenovo's best laptops, is getting a new model in 2024. Though not much has changed between generations, and it still comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, there are a few improvements this year. So, if you're hoping to upgrade over last year's model, here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024).

Price and availability

The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 was just announced at CES 2024, and it'll take a while for it to hit store shelves. Lenovo mentioned that both the 14-inch and 16-inch Yoga 7i will arrive in April 2024. The price of the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 4-inch model will start at $850, while the bigger, 16-inch model will start at $900.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) specs

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) CPU Intel Core Ultra processors (15W) Graphics Up to Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Display Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14: 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED PureSight, 120Hz, 16:10, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch Glass

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) OLED 60Hz, 16:10, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch glass

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) LCD 60Hz, 16:10, 300 nits, 45% NTSC, Dolby Vision (TBD), 10-point Multi-touch glass Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD 60Hz, 16:10, 300 nits, 45% NTSC 10-point Multi-touch glass Battery 71Whr battery Ports Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14: 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

2 x USB-C (TBT4/USB3.2 Gen2/DP1.4a/PD3.0) 1 x HDMI1.4b

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-1(104) PCIE Gen 1)

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x NOVO button Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: 1 x HDMI 1.4b

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4/USB 3.2 Gen 2⁴/DP 1.4a/PD 3.0)

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB 3.2 Gen(Always-On)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x microSD Card Reader Audio 2x2W Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Webcam Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14: 1080P FHD IR RGB camera with privacy shutter Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: FHD 2MP + IR hybrid camera shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Size (WxDxH) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14: 12.51x8.76x0.65 inches (317.22x222.13x16.4mm) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: 14.26x9.85x0.67 inches (361.70x249.95x16.99mm) Starting weight Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14: OLED starting at 3.28 pounds (1.49kg)

LCD starting at 3.42 pounds (1.62kg) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: 4.5 pounds

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024)?

New Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Image credit: Intel

Like many laptops this year, the biggest change in the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) concerns what's under the hood. It sports Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs, which should bring some modest performance improvements and more efficient battery life thanks to the lower power efficiency (E) cores. The CPUs also have a built-in neural processing unit (NPU) that'll improve performance in onboard AI tasks, like Windows Studio Effects. Note that the Yoga 7i used to come in an AMD variety, but that isn't happening this year.

Lenovo is using 15W U-series processors for the Yoga 7i, so they aren't getting the faster 28W H-series CPUs that are on more beefy laptops in the rest of its lineup. Lenovo didn't list it specifically, but there's the chance that these devices will use the Core Ultra 7 165U and 7 155U or the Core Ultra 5 135U and 5 125U on the lower end.

The laptops are also missing the improved integrated Intel Arc graphics we're seeing on many laptops this year. They're only getting four Xe cores instead of eight on the H-series. So there's very little gaming on these devices.

The copilot key on the keyboard

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1s will feature a Windows Copilot key on the keyboard for quick access to this new Windows 11 feature. Copilot should help you with certain tasks, summarize web pages, or search for content with Bing much more easily, all without having to manually trigger the feature by clicking on your desktop.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024)

We expect to be able to buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) in April 2024 through Lenovo first. Then, it'll roll out to other retailers like Best Buy. Once we have more information, we'll be sure to add links.