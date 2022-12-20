When buying a new laptop, battery life is often at the forefront of the decision-making process. Sporting either a 14-inch or 16-inch touchscreen tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio, the Lenovo Yoga 7i might seem like a power-hungry 2-in-1. The good news is that this Lenovo device actually has good battery life. It's enough to get you through a work or school day with the right optimizations on Windows.

Though it still might not be good enough for most people, we got to about six hours and 50 minutes of battery when we had our Lenovo Yoga 7i for review. This number is significantly different from the 16-hour claim from Lenovo on the 14-inch model, the 10-hour claim for the 16-inch model, and the 11-hour claim for the 16-inch model with Intel Arc graphics. Regardless of Lenovo's claims, the Yoga 7i is great with battery life. It just ends up depending on which model you buy.

More on the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) battery

On the more technical side, the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i has a Li-Polymer 71Wh battery that supports rapid charge, where you can get three hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge. The 16-inch version with Intel Arc graphics has a larger Li-Polymer 99.99Wh battery. The standard 16-inch model, meanwhile, has a similar Li-Polymer 71Wh battery, supporting the same rapid charge technology.

Generally, the larger the Wh in the battery, the longer the battery life. The 71Wh battery in the 14-inch model is about standard for a 2-in-1, and the bigger 99.99Wh battery in the 16-inch model with Intel Arc graphics is also standard for a device with a power-hungry GPU.

The CPU also factors into the overall battery life. We reviewed the smaller 14-inch Yoga 7i with an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU. This is a 15-watt CPU, so the battery life was great on our end for day-to-day tasks. If you opt for a 16-inch Yoga 7i, though, your battery life might vary since that system has a 28-watt CPU. And on the Yoga 7i with Intel Arc graphics? It's a 45-watt CPU. The higher the CPU wattage, the more battery is consumed, so that base 14-inch Yoga 7i hits the sweet spot.

How to get good battery life on Yoga 7i (2022)

Of course, the way you use your Yoga 7i also impacts battery life. For example, Lenovo quotes 16 hours of battery life on the 14-inch Yoga 7i based on Mobile Mark 18 testing and 18 hours for video playback. The 16-inch Yoga 7i, meanwhile, hits 10 hours in Mobile Mark 18 testing and 26 hours in video playback. And finally, the Intel Arc Graphics model Lenovo quoted 11 hours based on Mobile Mark 8 tests and 19.5 hours with video playback.

That's just testing in a lab, though, so battery life will be much different in reality. As an example, with the Windows power options set to balanced and screen brightness to 75%, we averaged about five hours and 18 minutes worse for everyday productivity. For longer battery life, you might want to tone down the brightness and be aware of which apps use a lot of energy. The power and battery section in Windows 11's settings will suggest how to get better battery life.

That's all we wanted to note on the battery life of the Yoga 7i. It's not the greatest, but it isn't bad, either. We usually look for 7 hours of battery life when we review laptops, so the six hours and 50 minutes of battery life we got on the Yoga 7i isn't all too bad. If that's convinced you to buy this 2-in-1, check it out below. But if not, other great Lenovo laptops have much better battery life.