The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) comes in various configurations. See how you can choose RAM, storage, CPU, and other components.

Looking to buy a new everyday Windows PC or one of the best laptops? The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a really solid option. In our review, we found it to be a stylish, mainstream laptop with a ton of value thanks to its amazing design, excellent display, and the great 12th-generation Intel CPU under the hood.

There are actually three models you can buy and customize through Lenovo.com. There's a 14-inch Yoga 7i model that starts at $989, a 16-inch Yoga 7i model that starts at $1,170, and a high-end 16-inch Yoga 7i model with Intel Arc graphics that starts at $1,400.

That base 14-inch Yoga 7i model comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), and the standard 2.2K 2240 x 1400 resolution display. The 16-inch Yoga 7i model, meanwhile, comes with the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display. And finally, at the very top, there's the 16-inch Yoga 7i model with Intel Arc graphics, an i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution display.

However, like with many of its laptops, Lenovo lets you configure exactly what you want, even letting you mix up the components. We'll cover the various configurations below. Note that prices will jump accordingly as CPU and RAM are changed, and more storage is added.

Note: The pricing and configurations we mention for the Yoga 7i are the highly customizable Build Your PC versions currently listed on Lenovo's website.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Operating system

Lenovo sells the Yoga 7i (2022) with either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. You can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, which unlocks features like Bitlocker encryption, as well as remote PC access or tools like Windows Sandbox.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Color options

You can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i in multiple color options depending on which model you buy. The 14-inch version comes in Storm Grey or Stone Blue, while the 16-inch version comes in either Arctic Grey or Storm Grey. Choosing one color over another won't impact the price.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): CPU

There are actually six different CPUs available for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022), but which ones are offered will depend on which model you go for. Each CPU also has different wattages, despite how these are all 12th-generation Intel processors with both performance and efficiency cores.

14-inch Yoga 7i models have the 15-watt Intel Core i5-1235U or the Intel Core i7-1255U CPUs. 16-inch Yoga 7i models have the 28-watt Intel Core i5-1240P or Intel Core i7-1260P CPU. Finally, at the very top, there's the 16-inch Yoga 7i with Intel Arc graphics, which comes with high-end 45W CPUs, either the i5-12500H or the i7-12700H.

For the very basics like web browsing and everyday tasks, we suggest you pick up a 14-inch Yoga 7i model, which has low-powered but efficient U-series CPUs. If you're planning to go beyond those basics and are into light video editing or gaming, the 16-inch Yoga 7i is great for that 28W CPU, which offers more power. And if you're a content creator into video editing or playing games (with reduced settings), the top-end 16-inch Yoga 7i Intel Arc model is for you since it has a dedicated GPU.

Just remember that battery life won't be the best on these higher-end models due to the power-hungry CPUs. In all cases, jumping up in CPU power is a $120 upgrade.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): RAM

Regarding RAM upgrades, things can get complicated depending on which model you buy. The 14-inch and 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i allow up to 16GB of RAM. But if you buy the 16-inch Yoga 7i with Intel Arc graphics, there are no upgrades. It's just 16GB in stock. Note that all RAM is soldered, too, so you can't upgrade it on your own.

The RAM is the faster LPDDR5-4800MHz standard, though. Generally speaking, the more RAM, the better, as a system with more RAM will be more responsive, so the upgrade might be worth it if you plan on multitasking.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Storage

You can get yourself a 1TB SSD across all three models if you upgrade the CPU to an Intel Core i7 option, as we previously outlined above. We suggest upgrading the storage if you plan to keep a lot of photos, files, or videos on your system. Otherwise, you can save money and buy an external solid-state drive or microSD card instead.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Display

There are no display upgrades available. All three models have stock 16:10 aspect displays. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch has a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution display panel that hits 300 nits of brightness. Both the 16-inch Yoga 7i with and without Intel Arc graphics have a bigger 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution display panel that hits 400 nits of brightness.

If multitasking is important to you, and you want the best possible space for opening a ton of windows, then you might want the 16-inch model. Otherwise, a 14-inch model is just as good.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Pen

The Lenovo Yoga 7i supports pen input. If you want to draw on the screen, or sign documents and annotate webpages, then you'll need the Lenovo Digital Pen. It's a $44.99 optional add-on when configuring your system.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022): Graphics card

There's no graphics card on the 14-inch version of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. If you're into tasks that need the GPU, like video editing or photo editing, then you'll want to buy the larger 16-inch model with Intel Arc graphics. It's an additional $230 from the standard 16-inch model and $411 from the 14-inch model. At this sort of price, we suggest you look elsewhere, perhaps at some of the best Lenovo laptops that have more powerful Nvidia RTX graphics.