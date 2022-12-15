Going to use your Yoga 7i for Skype, Teams, or Zoom calls? The good news is that it has a great webcam.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great mainstream laptop for everyday tasks like web browsing as well as multimedia consumption. If you're planning to use the device for web conferences on Zoom, Teams, or Skype, then we have even more good news for you. The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) does indeed have a really great webcam.

The Yoga 7i has a 1080p FHD Windows Hello IR Webcam with a privacy shutter. That webcam is above the 720p standard that is more common on older 2-in-1s and other Lenovo laptops from 2021 and older.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) has a good webcam

Both the 14-inch Yoga 7i and the 16-inch Yoga 7i have that 1080p FHD Windows Hello webcam as standard. There's even a privacy shutter that you can pull to cover the lens when the camera is not in use and prevent hackers from spying on you.

Compared to 720p webcams on cheaper 2-in-1s and other laptops, you're getting a webcam on the Yoga 7i (2022) with a higher resolution and a great sensor. This ensures that more light is let into the webcam, and you look your brightest, clearest, and least pixelated to colleagues on the other side of your call. In fact, 1080p is the standard we look for in webcams in 2022, though some OEMs like HP have gone beyond that to include 5MP webcams on a small selection of the best laptops.

Suggestions for even better external webcams for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022)

Again, nothing is wrong with the integrated webcam on the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022.) But if you want top-notch quality and want to look your best on calls, then check out some of these suggestions below. These webcams have 2K or 4K sensors which are almost DLSR-like. Of course, you'll need to plug these webcams into the USB-A port on your Yoga 7i and prop it at the top of the lid.

Dell Pro Webcam The Dell Pro Webcam is an excellent 2K resolution webcam. It offers great smart features like AI Auto framing and noise reduction, and the image quality is outstanding thanks to the Sony Starvis Sensor. See at Dell

Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The Dell UltraSharp is possibly the best webcam on the market, with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor for low-light, autofocus, and other great features. See at Amazon

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam The Anker PowerCong C200 is a more affordable webcam with a 2K sensor and various fields of view. It also has a built-in privacy cover. See at Amazon

Going back to answer the original question again, yes, the Yoga 7i (2022) does have a great webcam with an excellent 1080p sensor. But if you want to look even better on web calls, there's always the option of an external webcam like the Anker PowerConf C200.